They were captured by Richard Bowring in the Upper Derwent Valley, near the Ladybower and Derwent reservoirs, earlier this week. Richard told how he had tracked the aircraft all the way from the RAF base at Brize Norton on their journey over Wales, up to the Lake District and down over the Yorkshire Dales before ‘dropping in to’ the Peak District.

The aircraft included an Apache helicopter, an Airbus Atlas A400 and a Hercules plane. The RAF describes the Hercules (C-130J) as its primary tactical transport aircraft which is able to airdrop a variety of stores and paratroopers, with its crews being highly skilled in low-level flying.

The Airbus Atlas C.1 (A400M) can carry a payload of up to 37 tonnes or 116 troops and is even capable of transporting a Chinook helicopter. The Ministry of Defence’s new Echo AH-64E helicopters, purchased from the US, have been described as providing ‘state-of-the-art attack aviation capability’.

A Hercules military plane flying over the Upper Derwent Valley in the Peak District near Sheffield. Photo: Richard Bowring

One of Richard’s most eye-catching photos shows a brave character taking in the stunning landscape from above while standing by the open cargo door at the rear of the Airbus Atlas A400.

Earlier this week, it was reported that military aircraft, including a Chinook and Apaches, were seen flying over Sheffield as part of a three-week training exercise called Talon Guardian, with one person getting a video of them thundering over the city.

A man looks out of the back of an Airbus Atlas A400 military plane flying over the Upper Derwent Valley in the Peak District near Sheffield. Photo: Richard Bowring

An Apache military helicopter flying over the Upper Derwent Valley in the Peak District near Sheffield. Photo: Richard Bowring

An Airbus Atlas A400 military plane flying over the Upper Derwent Valley in the Peak District near Sheffield. Photo: Richard Bowring

A Hercules military plane flying over the Upper Derwent Valley in the Peak District near Sheffield. Photo: Richard Bowring