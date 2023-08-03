Aparthotel plan for Bronte village of Haworth is refused due to fears over too many cars

Planc to turn a “somewhat dilapidated” set of buildings in the centre of Haworth into holiday lets have been refused by a planning panel.

Despite planning officers recommending the new tourism business be approved, Bradford councillors feared that the plan to turn the buildings at the top of Main Street into 11 aparthotel rooms would bring an influx of cars to the village, and put pressure on the area’s car parks.

The application had been submitted by Adrian Longthorne, and would have seen 1-3 West Lane and 14 The Fold converted – with a roof extension built on one of the properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It went before members of the Keighley and Shipley Area Planning Panel on Wednesday, when members heard that the buildings had been in a poor state for at least two decades.

Haworth is the village where the Bronte sisters were raised

Planning officer Mark Hutchinson referred to the fact that there was no dedicated parking for the 11 rooms, but added: “There are a number of car parks in Haworth, including one 30 metres away. The site will also generate custom from people who might not be car borne. Haworth is well served by public transport and the rooms might attract people walking the Pennine Way.”

The aparthotels would have no reception or staff, and Councillor Kevin Warnes (Green, Shipley) asked: “What would happen in the unlikely event of a troublesome resident? Would neighbours be able to contact the operator?”

He was told this was not something that could be controlled through the planning process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Haworth and Stanbury Parish Council and 25 other people had objected to the plans.

The derelict buildings that are the subject of the development proposal

David Mahon, from the Parish Council, said: “We have major concerns about this development. The building is in a real bad state, and needs to be redeveloped.

“Eleven Airbnbs is excessive, and parking is already an issue at the top of the village. There are already a number of B&Bs up there that use the car parks. The West Lane car park is full every day from visitors to the Bronte Parsonage.”

Councillor Chris Herd (Cons, Worth Valley) said: “I have concerns over parking. You could have 11 vehicles coming here, you could have 20.”

Mr Hutchinson replied: “Equally, you could have none.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Herd added: “It isn’t all about bringing in more tourism, it is about the lives of people who live in this area.”

Cllr Warnes said: “In a setting like Haworth, one of the jewels in the crown of our district, we need to get this right.

“There is nothing stopping the applicant from coming back with a plan that is more in keeping with the area.”