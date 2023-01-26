Police are appealing for help in tracking down two teenage girls from Yorkshire who have gone missing.

Named only as Chardonnay, 15, and London, 13, police said they were seen just after 1pm on Wednesday (Feb 25) in Church Fenton, near Tadcaster. The pair have links to Manchester and London and police believe they may have travelled there.

Chardonnay is described as white with a southern London accent, slim build with red-coloured wavy collar-length hair. She was last seen wearing a purple sweater, black leggings and a red puffer coat with a fur hood.

London is described as black with a slight Manchester accent, slim build with brown eyes and wears a long black wig. She was last seen wearing a purple sweater, black leggings, a black Canada Goose coat and a hat with built-in goggles.

Chardonnay (left) and London (right) have gone missing from North Yorkshire

