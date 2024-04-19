Appeal over missing 15-year-old girl from Yorkshire who 'failed to arrive home'
Named only as Darcy by North Yorkshire Police, she was last seen in York city centre at around 1.30pm yesterday (Apr 18), and has since been reported missing.
It is thought Darcy may have travelled to Bradford by train. North Yorkshire Police are being supported by British Transport Police and West Yorkshire Police as they attempt to track down Darcy and return her home safely.
She is described as white with a pale complexion, 5ft 3in tall, slim build and she has thick black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black Puffa coat, black t-shirt, flared black trousers and black Nike trainers.
A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re urgently appealing for information and sightings of a 15-year-old girl from York who has been reported missing. Darcy was last been seen in the centre of York at around 1.30pm on Thursday (Apr 18).
"Concerns are growing for her safety after she failed to arrive home. It is believed she may have travelled by train to Bradford in West Yorkshire.
"We’re urging people to make a report if you’ve seen a girl matching Darcy’s photograph and description.”
Anyone with information , or who thinks they may have seen her, is asked to contact police immediately on 999, quoting reference number 12240067716.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.