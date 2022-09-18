Appeal to find two missing 14-year-olds last seen in their school uniform

West Yorkshire Police are trying to find Jacob Ryder and Demi Jameson, both 14, who are from Leeds.

Both are wearing their school uniform, officers said.

Jacob was wearing a grey jumper with a yellow smiley face on the front, while Demi was wearing a blue skirt and a white shirt or jeans and a cropped top.

Jacob Ryder and Demi Jameson