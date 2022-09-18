News you can trust since 1754
Appeal to find two missing 14-year-olds last seen in their school uniform

Police have issued an appeal to find two teenagers who have gone missing in their school uniform.

By Jonathan Pritchard
Sunday, 18th September 2022, 7:40 am
West Yorkshire Police are trying to find Jacob Ryder and Demi Jameson, both 14, who are from Leeds.

Both are wearing their school uniform, officers said.

Jacob was wearing a grey jumper with a yellow smiley face on the front, while Demi was wearing a blue skirt and a white shirt or jeans and a cropped top.

Jacob Ryder and Demi Jameson

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 1591 and 1478 of September 16.

