Application for huge digital screen in city centre square revealed with plans to show sport events

An application to install a huge digital screen in a new city centre square has been revealed.
By Chris Young
Published 27th May 2023, 12:27 BST
Updated 27th May 2023, 12:27 BST

The public square will be part of the Darley Street Market development, and will link Darley Street with Piccadilly.

A 4.5 metre by 6.8 metre screen will be a central part of the 1,000 square metre square, and will be used to screen sports events, concerts and stream events like cooking demonstrations that are taking place in the new market.

An advertising consent application for a screen that will be used to show “public information, BBC News etc.” has now been submitted.

If approved, the application will allow the large screen to be in operation from March 1 2024 to March 2034.

Currently under construction, the market is expected to open in Spring next year.

It will replace the city centre’s existing markets, Oastler Market on John Street and Kirkgate Market in the Kirkgate Shopping Centre.

Both those markets are earmarked for demolition as part of Bradford Council’s City Village plan.

As well as screenings of events, the square will be used to host outdoor stalls and will have eight giant umbrellas.

A decision on the application is expected in July.