Police have identified a boy who they wanted to track down after a girl was pushed into a freezing lake in Yorkshire.

Humberside Police appealed for information into the incident in East Park in Hull but said they have no spoke to the boy’s parents and resolved the incident. An ‘appropriate resolution’ was reached between the two families with the help of the police, the force said.

Head of Special Operations Unit Superintendent Lee Edwards said: “I would like to appeal to parents, guardians and children themselves, to please stay away from open water, especially frozen water. I share the advice of Humberside Fire and Rescue to stay away from frozen water. Bodies of water which freeze when the temperature hits zero and below may look like fun places to play, but can become potentially lethal for those who venture onto the ice.

“Lakes, ponds and certain stretches of rivers may look as if they will support the weight of people or animals, but sadly that is not always the case. The added hazards are the slippery banks and the ice-cold temperature of the water should an incident occur.

East Park in Hull

“They have a full page of advice around this on their website and I would urge people to read this and take their concerns seriously.”