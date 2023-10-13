Approval for burial space expansion at South Yorkshire Cemetery despite anti-social behaviour concerns

Rotherham’s planning committee has approved plans to expand a cemetery with more than 500 extra burial spaces, despite residents’ concerns that the scheme will lead to anti-social behaviour.

The plans, to extend Wath Cemetery into green space to the south east of the existing site, were approved by councillors on Thursday, October 12.

Residents had raised concerns about new trees creating extra maintenance for them; potential anti-social behaviour issues on new benches; increased parking and traffic; and gutters becoming clogged with leaves.

Applicant Mr Barton told the meeting of the planning board that in light of the concerns, trees and benches had been removed from the plan, and said that a ‘significant amount of work’ had been undertaken to address any issues.

He added that there is a ‘pressing need’ to extend the cemetery, as documents show that it is reaching capacity.

A report from 2021 states that Wath Cemetery had approximately three years of operational use remaining, but land adjacent to the site could provide 20-25 years of further use.

A report to the committee added that the extension ‘is not expected to generate a need for increased parking’.

Dignity will operate and maintain the site, which will ‘remain open with paths through and additional landscaping’.

“The siting of burial plots and associated headstones etc will have a minimal visual impact upon the area, particularly bearing in mind that the site is seen in the context of the existing Cemetery adjacent to the site,” adds the report.