Archbishop of York confirms he will bless same sex marriages in church as Justin Welby says he will not

The Archbishop of York has confirmed he will perform same-sex blessings for LGBT couples in church as his fellow Archbishop, Justin Welby, confirmed he would not.

Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, spoke as the Church of England issued a formal apology for its historic rejection and exclusion of LGBTQI+ people.

Plans to allow such blessings for the first time were outlined earlier this week, but the position on gay marriage will not change and same-sex couples will still be unable to marry at church.

Archbishop Welby said while he is “extremely joyfully celebratory” of the proposals, he will not offer them in his role as the highest-ranking religious leader of a church which has varying views on the subject.

The Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell speaks during a Church of England press conference at Lambeth Palace Library, in south London, after Bishops in favour of gay marriage have praised the Church of England's decision to allow the blessing of same-sex partnerships even though clergy will remain banned from marrying same-sex couples. Picture date: Friday January 20, 2023.

He told a press conference on Friday at Lambeth Palace Library: “Because of my pastoral care and responsibility of being a focus of unity for the whole communion I will, while being extremely joyfully celebratory of these new resources, I will not personally use them in order not to compromise that pastoral care.”

Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell, who became emotional as he spoke about a change he believes “puts the Church of England in a better place”, confirmed he will offer blessings, but added: “I completely support and understand Archbishop Justin’s position.”

It came as the new Dean of York Minster, Dominic Barrington, said he acknowledged some will “feel that the Church has gone too far – others that the Church has not gone far enough,” but asked church communities to “welcome same-sex couples unreservedly and joyfully.”