Archbishops speak of "profound shame" following abuse in the Church of England report

The review from the Church saw tens of thousands of abuse cases dating back to the 1940s re-examined.

Some 383 cases will be re-opened as the Church found allegations were “often dealt with informally, without appropriate investigations or records or referrals to the appropriate safeguarding professionals.”

Most of the cases were abuse of children or vulnerable adults, and the most common nature of abuse cases was sexual.

Archbishop of York Stephen Geoffrey Cottrell (left) and The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby

Data on the alleged perpetrators shows 242 cases related to clergy, with 53 relating to church officers and 41 relating to volunteers whose role included engagement with children.

Some 620 cases from Bishopthorpe Palace over the past 65 years relating to the Northern Province of the Church were reviewed as part of the investigation

The Past Cases Review 2 (PCR2) came after a previous review in 2007 was deemed to be insufficient.

In a joint forward to the review, Stephen Cottrell and Justin Welby wrote: “It is always with great sadness and profound shame that we, again and again, come face-to-face with the brokenness and failings of our church in its day-to-day interactions and in its processes and leadership.

“There are no possible excuses, no rationalisations for our church’s failure to share the love of God and value each and every person.

“We sincerely apologise for our failures and want to reach out to those who are still suffering from the pain and misery they endured.

“We extend this apology to wider family members affected from this past abuse. We are so sorry that this ever happened. It was not your fault and you are not to blame.

“We should have been better at listening and responding to survivors’ and victims’ concerns.

“Our faith compels us to take safeguarding with the utmost seriousness; to prevent abuse from occurring; responding appropriately where it has in support of our undertaking to making church communities and institutions safer places.”

Commissioned by the Archbishops’ Council, PCR2 has been described by the authors as the “most extensive review of records ever conducted by the Church of England”.

It was conducted by 65 reviewers from July 2019 to April 2022 as a follow-up to PCR1, which took place between 2007 and 2009 in response to several clergy being charged with sexual offences against children.

The latest report lists 26 national recommendations, including establishing a charter to ensure the voices of children are heard.

John Bakker, a member of the review board who has lived experience of abuse, said: “Support, information, advice and other services must be available now that the report has been published.