Architect in cycling speed record bid

An architect is hoping to make history by setting a new cycling speed record – on a £15,000 bike which will be attached to a Porsche Cayenne.

Neil Campbell will attempt to travel in excess of 168mph on the custom-built bike once it is released from the back of the car, before using a parachute in order to come to a halt within just 1,312ft.

Cyclist Neil Campbell training and equipment testing for an attempt to break the 167mph world cycling speed record at Elvington, Airfield, Yorks. Picture Tony Johnson.

If successful, the enthusiast, from Essex, would set a new Guinness World Record for fastest bicycle speed in a slipstream (male), eclipsing the 167mph total set by Dutch rider Fred Rompelberg in 1995.

The attempt, which is set to take place at the Elvington airfield in North Yorkshire in August, will see his bike released from the back of the Porsche once it is travelling fast enough, at which point Mr Campbell will pedal furiously as he is timed over a 656ft speed trap.

Mr Campbell was at the airfield yesterday to test out the equipment. He said: “I can’t stress enough that this is very much a team event.”