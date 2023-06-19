Arctic Monkeys cancel upcoming Dublin show just days before Glastonbury performance

Yorkshire’s Arctic Monkeys have cancelled their upcoming show as frontman Alex Turner is suffering from acute laryngitis.

The Sheffield band have said they are “extremely sorry” as they cancelled their upcoming show in Dublin

The rock band has just performed three shows at the Emirates stadium in London from Friday to Sunday and were due to perform in Malahide Castle in Dublin on Wednesday.

The group is also headlining the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury this Friday at the festival in Worthy Farm returns for a 51th year.

A statement posted to the band’s official Twitter account, read: “We are extremely sorry to announce that we are cancelling Arctic Monkeys’ show at Marlay Park in Dublin tomorrow.

“Alex is suffering from acute laryngitis and, following medical advice, has been ordered to rest.

“Alex and the band apologise for the huge disappointment this will inevitable cause to all their Irish fans.”

