All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Arctic Monkeys cancel gig days before headlining Glastonbury
To The Manor Born star Angela Thorne dies aged 84
Titanic tourist sub goes missing sparking search
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’

Arctic Monkeys cancel upcoming Dublin show just days before Glastonbury performance

Yorkshire’s Arctic Monkeys have cancelled their upcoming show as frontman Alex Turner is suffering from acute laryngitis.
By Naomi Clarke
Published 19th Jun 2023, 16:50 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 16:50 BST

The Sheffield band have said they are “extremely sorry” as they cancelled their upcoming show in Dublin

The rock band has just performed three shows at the Emirates stadium in London from Friday to Sunday and were due to perform in Malahide Castle in Dublin on Wednesday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The group is also headlining the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury this Friday at the festival in Worthy Farm returns for a 51th year.

Most Popular
Arctic Monkeys have said they are “extremely sorry” as they cancelled their upcoming show in Dublin as frontman Alex Turner is suffering from acute laryngitis. The rock band has just performed three shows at the Emirates stadium in London from Friday to Sunday and were due to perform in Malahide Castle in Dublin on Wednesday.Arctic Monkeys have said they are “extremely sorry” as they cancelled their upcoming show in Dublin as frontman Alex Turner is suffering from acute laryngitis. The rock band has just performed three shows at the Emirates stadium in London from Friday to Sunday and were due to perform in Malahide Castle in Dublin on Wednesday.
Arctic Monkeys have said they are “extremely sorry” as they cancelled their upcoming show in Dublin as frontman Alex Turner is suffering from acute laryngitis. The rock band has just performed three shows at the Emirates stadium in London from Friday to Sunday and were due to perform in Malahide Castle in Dublin on Wednesday.

A statement posted to the band’s official Twitter account, read: “We are extremely sorry to announce that we are cancelling Arctic Monkeys’ show at Marlay Park in Dublin tomorrow.

“Alex is suffering from acute laryngitis and, following medical advice, has been ordered to rest.

“Alex and the band apologise for the huge disappointment this will inevitable cause to all their Irish fans.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They added that full refunds will be credited back to ticket purchasers’ accounts.

Related topics:GlastonburyYorkshireSheffieldWorthy FarmLondon