Army veteran died in crash near Yorkshire nature reserve when his motorbike struck car turning ahead of him

Motorcycle enthusiast and former soldier Richard Adam Gee was described by family as a "happy-go-lucky man who made people laugh".

The 39-year-old, of South Elmsall, was killed in 2021 after a crash on the A1246 near the RSPB Fairburn Ings nature reserve, on the outskirts of Leeds and Castleford, an inquest into his death at Northallerton Coroner’s Court heard this week.

He was riding his Honda Fireblade bike on the afternoon of April 14, when it collided with a Ford Mondeo car that was attempting to make a turn ahead of him. Mr Gee was declared dead at the scene.

Army veteran Richard Gee was a passionate biker

The 30-year-old woman who was driving the Mondeo was never charged in relation to Mr Gee’s death.

On the day of Mr Gee's death, he had ridden to Filey to meet his parents.

The inquest heard that he stopped at Squires bikers’ cafe in Sherburn-in-Elmet on the way home. His friends, who were at the cafe, said in statements that he was riding in a manner they would expect of an "experienced and competent" rider.

Less than half an hour later, he was involved in the collision.

The driver of the Mondeo said in a statement to the court that she was making a right-hand turn when she "heard a huge bang".

She became aware of Mr Gee lying on the floor near the car and called the emergency services. She had not seen the motorcycle prior to the crash, the statement said.

A witness, who saw the collision from behind, said it appeared that Mr Gee had not expected the driver to make the turn - and added in a police interview that the crash may have been "six of one and half a dozen of the other".

Speaking at the inquest, North Yorkshire Police collision expert Nigel Varney said that a dog cage in the back of the Ford Mondeo obscured the driver's view from the rear. However, the driver said that she had used her mirrors before turning.

In a statement, pathologist Catherine Humphreys said the injuries Mr Gee sustained were consistent with blunt force impact associated with road traffic collisions.

The court heard that Mr Gee had been seen by witnesses overtaking and driving at speed in the lead-up to the crash.

Coroner Catherine Cundy concluded: "I find on the balance of probability, supported by witness evidence of Mr Gee's driving, that he was preparing to overtake the Ford Mondeo at the time of the collision, as he had overtaken many vehicles that day, and that he had insufficient time and awareness of the vehicle's movement to avoid the collision."

Army veteran Mr Gee joined the military at the age of 22. He served six months in Iraq as part of the First Battalion Light Infantry, an experience that left him with PTSD. He went on to train as an aerial technician and at the time of his death was an advice worker for Sheffield College.