Arts Council England funds a ‘breathtaking’ amount to new organisations

The money will secure the future of the arts in Yorkshire but there will be a range of places missing out on vital funding.

One of the biggest winners is a disability-led organisation based in West Yorkshire.

Unlimited has been awarded £1million per year over the next three years, the largest ever amount funded to a disability-led organisation.

11 Million Reasons to Dance. Photo: Sean Goldthorpe

Unlimited commission disabled artists to carry out artwork nationally, its director Jo Verrent, said: “I can’t say the extraordinary amount without catching my breath. It’s amazing, it’s a surprise, we are delighted but it’s not just for us most of it will go to the disabled artists we commission.

“We want to celebrate but with care and compassion for those that haven’t received funding or received uplifts.”

Unlimited is one of the 78 new organisations to be awarded funding from a total of 282 organisations in the North, who will receive a share of a total of £446 million nationally each year ensuring that more people in more places can experience art and culture on their doorsteps.

Pockligton Arts Centre in East Yorkshire said they were “dissapointed” to have been unsuccesful in extending their funding but vowed to continue.

They said: “It is our mission to safeguard the future for our beloved Venue with a focus on community engagement and to create grassroots opportunities for emerging artists.

“We are indebted to our Friends and volunteers – without whom the day to day running.”

Arts Council England said their new portfolio of organisations is “more diverse and wide-ranging than ever before.”

The Arts Council’s Levelling Up for Culture Places in the North will see a 65 per cent increase in investment, as part of the 78 designated towns and cities across the country to receive their share of £43.5 million annually, for the next three years.

Yorkshire winners

From today, organisations such as the Yorkshire Sculpture Park, Northern Ballet and Phoenix Dance Theatre will be joined by newcomers such as Barnsley’s Gary Clarke Company in receiving funding and North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

The number of organisations in the North delivering creative and cultural activity for children and young people has increased by 25 per cent including an increase in funding for the renowned Grimm and Co in Rotherham, which helps children and young people to create stories and discover the wonders of literature and books.

Sarah Maxfield, Arts Council England’s North Area Director, said: “This announcement marks a new chapter for the Arts Council’s work in the North, with a stronger focus on ensuring there are opportunities for people from all backgrounds to enjoy creativity and culture, particularly in places where there have previously been fewer opportunities to get involved in arts and cultural activities.”

For Unlimited, which has recently relocated to Wakefield, it is about creating an inclusive and accessible environment for all.

Anna Starkey, Chair of the Unlimited board, said: “We are working towards an equal, accessible, inclusive and representative arts and culture sector.

“Right now, we’re here because disabled artists face systemic barriers across our sector. Artists can’t thrive under these conditions. Our mission is for Unlimited to commission extraordinary work from disabled artists until the whole of the cultural sector does. We’re here to push for the change that is needed.