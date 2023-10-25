Morrisons supermarket and crumpet-makers Warburtons have combined to offer free food to disadvantaged families – and this is how to claim yours.

The supermarket has partnered with Morrisons to launch ‘Ask for Ellen’ to support families through the holidays. ​

‘Ask for Ellen’ at any Morrisons’ café and receive a portion of two standard crumpets, with butter and jam for free – no questions asked.

Ask for Ellen runs from October 23 to November 5, and will be available to everyone, all day, every day.

Why does the phrase include the name Ellen?

From Warburtons: “Supporting families is as important to us today as it was to our founder, Ellen Warburton, when she first started baking back in 1876.

"Ellen’s first batch of four loaves of bread and six cakes sold out in under an hour. Within two weeks, the tiny shop in Bolton was renamed ‘Warburtons the Bakers’ and continued to go from strength to strength ever since.