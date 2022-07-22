Author Glenda Young hopes to bring seaside charm of Scarborough alive in cosy crime series

It was the destination for many a family holiday as a child and is also home to her wedding venue - the Stephen Joseph Theatre.

And so it was that when she expanded her repertoire from saga novels set in the coalmining village of Ryhope in the northeast where Young was born to a cosy crime, murder mystery series, Scarborough became her setting of choice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her latest crime book to be set in the town is Curtain Call at the Seaview Hotel, the second instalment in a three book deal with publisher Headline.

Author Glenda Young is launching her latest book in Scarborough. Photo: Les Mann

It follows her crime debut Murder at the Seaview Hotel and its paperback launch will be held at Scarborough’s South Cliff Gardens on Saturday August 6.

“I have such happy memories of holidays there as a child and I was married there at the gorgeous art deco Stephen Joseph Theatre.

“I’ve set pivotal scenes in the stories in the South Cliff Gardens and it’s an honour and a privilege to hold the book launch in the new Beeforth’s Hive community space. It’s an incredible building in a beautiful setting.

“My books set in Scarborough will make you want to visit if you’ve never been before, or revisit if you know it already.

“I’d love to think I’ve done Scarborough proud in bringing its seaside charm alive. My books have been described as “a love letter to Scarborough” and I can’t think of a higher tribute.”

Young’s crime series has been shortlsited for the Dead Good Reader Awards 2022, the winners of which will be announced at the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival in Harrogate today.

“I’m absolutely delighted that my cosy crime series has been shortlisted for such a prestigious award and that I’m up against authors like Richard Osman and Val McDermid,” says Young, who also runs two popular Coronation Street fan websites. “It really is a pinch me moment.

“What makes the award shortlist even more special is that nominations are put forward from the public, so it’s my readers who have nominated me, which is incredible and heart-warming.”

The shortlisted award is for ‘New Kid on the Block’ for a new crime series with no more than three books on bookshops’ shelves.

The release of the Scarborough series catapulted Young into a new genre, as she is best known for her gritty sagas filled with drama, tragedy and romance.

They will continue to hit the shelves as part of her multi-book deal with Headline.

Her next Ryhope saga set in 1923, A Mother’s Christmas Wish, is released later this year.

Young’s Curtain Call at the Seaview Hotel stars an acting troupe who arrive at the Seaview Hotel to rehearse a play they hope will save a much-loved local theatre.

However, the leading lady is a diva, the playwright is highly strung and tension in the troupe is high.

But just when Helen thinks things can’t get any worse after one of her guests is murdered, the hotel inspector arrives.