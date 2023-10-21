The site is currently undergoing demolition, and today the Council announced McCarthy Stone is planning to build 46 retirement apartments on the town centre site.

Contracts have been exchanged between the company and the Council, with the sale subject to detailed planning permission with full public consultation throughout. The building, which was once home to Baildon Library, has been earmarked for closure since 2019. The Council said the 50-year-old building was becoming increasing expensive to run, and was no longer used as much as it was in its heyday. Plans were put in place to move the library to the neighbouring Baildon Club. However, that scheme is currently part of a review of all Council spending projects – with no opening date announced. The library has been based in a temporary unit, a former shop on Northgate, since the closure of Ian Clough Hall. At a meeting of Bradford Council on Tuesday, Baildon Councillor Debbie Davies (Cons) asked for assurances that the promised library would actually happen, and when it would open. A response from the Executive said: “We are committed to ensuring Baildon retains a library for many years to come. “The Council is currently reviewing all capital projects as part of addressing the Council’s current challenging financial position. “Until this process is complete, we are not able to confirm the timescale for this project.” Cllr Alex Ross-Shaw, executive for regeneration, planning and transport, added: “We would love to be further ahead with it than we are.” Announcing the deal with McCarthy Stone on Friday he said: “We are delighted to have agreed terms with such a prestigious developer who are looking to provide a much-needed housing offer to the district. “Quality housing in the heart of Baildon will also be a boost to the economy and support local businesses as well.” Baildon Ward District Councillors MIke Pollard, Alison Coates and Debbie Davies, put out a statement saying: “We are delighted that, after months of us having to maintain tight confidentiality over sensitive commercial matters, the basic detail of what is intended to stand on the Ian Clough Hall site is now public. “We are sure that a reputable company like McCarthy Stone will plan for a sensitive development here, rather more in keeping with Conservation Area design values than the demolished Hall.” Cllr Gill Dixon, chair of Baildon Town Council, added:“This announcement from Bradford Council will end speculation. “We look forward to working with McCarthy Stone on their consultation locally as part of their planning application. “This was always the preferred outcome for Baildon Town Council. “Baildon residents have watched the demolition of the Ian Clough Hall on this prime site in recent weeks with great interest in what will replace it.” Gareth Owen, divisional land director at McCarthy Stone, said: “The site occupies a prominent location with excellent access to amenities and as such presents a fantastic opportunity for McCarthy Stone to deliver a thriving retirement community within this desirable market town.”