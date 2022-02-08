Gascoigne, best known as the original host of BBC’s University Challenge, died at his home in Richmond, the Grange Park Opera has announced on behalf of his family.

He is survived by his wife Christina, who he was married to for more than 50 years after they met at the University of Cambridge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former quizmaster hosted University Challenge for 25 years between 1962 and 1987, and originated many of the show’s famous phrases such as “your starter for ten” and “I’ll have to hurry you”.

University Challenge presenter Bamber Gascoigne

In 2014 the TV star inherited 14th century Surrey estate West Horsley Place from his aunt, the Duchess of Roxburghe, where Grange Park Opera built an opera house in the woods.

A statement from the opera said: “TV presenter and author Bamber Gascoigne has today (8 February 2022) died at his home in Richmond after a short illness.