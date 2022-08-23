Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those living in England and Wales can look forward to multiple bank holidays in 2022.

With current temperatures reaching record highs, many people are looking forward to some more time off to cool down this year.

Below we have listed every public holiday next year - here is everything you need to know.

May bank holiday 2021 in Whitby. (Pic credit: Bruce Rollinson)

When are the bank holidays in 2022?

The majority of bank holidays will fall on a Monday next year with a few exceptions.

The public holiday dates in England and Wales for 2022 are:

New Year’s Day (substitute day) - Monday, January 3

Good Friday - Friday, April 15

Easter Monday - Monday, April 18

Early May bank holiday - Monday, May 2

Spring bank holiday - Thursday, June 2

Platinum Jubilee bank holiday - Friday, June 3

Summer bank holiday - Monday, August 29

Boxing Day - Monday, December 26