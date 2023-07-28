A young woman from Yorkshire starred alongside “Hollywood’s greatest” in the new Barbie film.

13-year-old Amelia Minto from Leeds - who loved playing with barbie dolls in her younger years - landed the dream job of playing with Barbie dolls in the record-breaking new Barbie film.

She described the experience as “fascinating.”

Amelia Minto stars in Barbie

Amelia, who trains in performance skills at Stagebox which is also an entertainment management company, was chosen to appear alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

The film was written and directed by Greta Gerwig.

Amelia went down to the Warner Brothers studios in Leavesden where famous productions have been filmed such as Harry Potter and House of the Dragon.

Her part was called Commercial Girl.

Amelia Minto stars in Barbie

Amelia said: “I played the role of a young girl playing with a Barbie doll with her brother who was playing with a Ken.”

She said everything on the set “was very pink.”

Amelia added: “The way they recreated ‘Barbieland’ was really impressive, I was in awe when I saw parts of the set which resemble the Barbie Dreamhouse, they seemed to have thought of everything, it was all very surreal. I feel really lucky to have been a tiny part of such a huge production.”

She said there were many amazing moments during filming and shared a few of the behind-the-scenes highlights.

Amelia Minto stars in Barbie

“I saw Margot Robbie driving her personalised Barbie golf buggy to set one day which I will never forget. It was also really interesting how detailed the filming was, each Barbie and Ken doll even had their own hair and make-up artists.

“It was definitely an experience I will never forget.”

