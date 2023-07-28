13-year-old Amelia Minto from Leeds - who loved playing with barbie dolls in her younger years - landed the dream job of playing with Barbie dolls in the record-breaking new Barbie film.
She described the experience as “fascinating.”
Amelia, who trains in performance skills at Stagebox which is also an entertainment management company, was chosen to appear alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.
The film was written and directed by Greta Gerwig.
Amelia went down to the Warner Brothers studios in Leavesden where famous productions have been filmed such as Harry Potter and House of the Dragon.
Her part was called Commercial Girl.
Amelia said: “I played the role of a young girl playing with a Barbie doll with her brother who was playing with a Ken.”
She said everything on the set “was very pink.”
Amelia added: “The way they recreated ‘Barbieland’ was really impressive, I was in awe when I saw parts of the set which resemble the Barbie Dreamhouse, they seemed to have thought of everything, it was all very surreal. I feel really lucky to have been a tiny part of such a huge production.”
She said there were many amazing moments during filming and shared a few of the behind-the-scenes highlights.
“I saw Margot Robbie driving her personalised Barbie golf buggy to set one day which I will never forget. It was also really interesting how detailed the filming was, each Barbie and Ken doll even had their own hair and make-up artists.
“It was definitely an experience I will never forget.”
Kirsti Bagger who heads up the film and television division of Stagebox management, said: “As soon as Amelia walked through the doors at the Leeds centre of Stagebox as a newcomer, we knew she had the potential to go far in the entertainment industry – even at eight years old. She has worked incredibly hard, and in the last four years, we have facilitated her performing lead roles in internationally broadcasted musicals with NBC Live, an acclaimed Apple TV television show, a Feature Film of a classic fairy tale, as a first-ever female lead in Charlie and The Chocolate Factory UK Tour, and other wonderful professional productions. “It's all systems go for Amelia after being cast in the phenomenal movie Barbie, and we couldn't be more proud of her.”