Barbiemania has swept the country as the new movie was released at cinemas nationwide.Yorkshire wasn’t any different as cinemas, venues and homes turned pink to celebrate Barbie in all her guises.

Our reporter Sophie Mei Lan Malin went to see the movie, and here’s what she thought.

Enjoying any excuse to have a party for friends and family; so after feeding the children and grown-ups with a pink Barbie breakfast and dancing to Barbie Girl, we ventured out in the rain - dressed in pink of course.

After spending an eye-watering amount on drinks and popcorn, we excitedly took to our super comfy seats inside the Showcase Cinema in Leeds.

Barbie

As they say first impressions count and the opening scenes of the film set the tone. This was not an extension of the initial famous Barbie brand but it would be a celebration of all women, girls and all of the Barbies that have been invented ever since.

To hammer this point home producer and star Margot Robbie is known throughout as ‘stereotypical Barbie’ who is having an existential crisis.

She is helped by Saturday Night Live's Kate McKinnon aka ‘weird Barbie’ on her journey to the ‘real world.’

The nicknames of each character acts as a constant reminder that 2023 Barbie is so many things and has the ability to do whatever she wants.

Barbie stars

Ken, played by Ryan Gosling, adds a humorous touch to the film as he lusts after Barbie who keeps him at arm’s length.

We’re further reminded that in the Barbie world, there is no “just Ken”; without the success of Barbie, Ken wouldn’t even exist.

While this film deals with a Barbie Dream Camper Van load of issues from body shape to race, from gender and sexuality to all differences, it is still full of all things pink, with Barbie dream houses galore and plenty of time on the beach in matching outfits.

The seemingly perfect Barbie world comes under threat by a rise of the Kens who temporarily become the ‘bad guys’ as the Barbies come together to devise a plan to throw the patriarchy once and for all.

Arianna and Harpa pre-Barbie filming having a pink breakfast

And rather than seeing the women turning on each other, instead it's the men who fall down as the Barbies unite to create a powerful force.

And just like you can choose any Barbie you want as your favourite doll, you can also choose what to take from the film, although I’m personally gutted the pregnant Barbie was discontinued as it’s “too weird.”

This film acts as a strong reminder of women’s strength against the patriarchy. As well as having a sweet happy ending to the plotline as expected.

It manages to guide the audience to laugh along with Barbie rather than at her, and while my young daughters may not realise the importance of some of the lines and the use of correct names for body parts, it’s brilliant that women are celebrated.

I was almost fist punching the air at many moments in the film, my husband fell asleep and was indifferent about what he saw of the film and, while I’m sure there’ll be a few grown up naysayers who will be rolling their eyes throughout, for young women and children this could be a game changer.

My daughter innocently asked afterwards: “What’s cellulite?” It’s definitely a film to get everyone talking.