Bargain Hunt presenter Caroline Hawley to sell off ancient stonework from Beverley Minster

In her long career Caroline Hawley has brought her gavel down on many wierd and wonderful objects.

But the Bargain Hunt presenter has never yet sold a medieval stone pinnacle.

Now the auctioneer is about to put over a dozen under the hammer, as well as other crumbling parts of Beverley Minster and St Mary's in the town as part of a fundraising drive to save their fabric from falling into dangerous disrepair.

The idea came from York Minster which previously sold off stonework taken down during restoration work.

The public are also being asked to search their attics, basements and outbuildings for any "hidden treasure" they could also donate to the auction on July 8.

The weathered pinnacles - the oldest of which date back to 1250 - are decorated with grotesques originally meant to scare people, who weren’t literate, into behaving, said the Minster's stonemason Dennis Massey.

But the spikes, which tip the scales at around quarter of a tonne, also play an important role adding weight to the walls they sit on to support the steeply pitched Minster roofs.

Caroline says with changing fashions the pinnacles wouldn't just suit a garden but a modern open plan interior. She said: "I think there will be interest as far afield as America - the sale is online. If people have grown up in Beverley and moved away, it's nice to have a bit of home.”

Valuing them is next to impossible - although making a new one, says Dennis takes the best part of 12 to 14 weeks and would cost up to £15,000.

Along with the pinnacles, oak beams from the roof, 19th century pews and iron gates will go under the hammer, along with other items being donated by the public. Caroline said one woman had already offered a lovely Victorian replica morning gown.

Beverley Minster Old Fund is organising the auction which will be held in the Minster's South Transept, with the proceeds going to the Two Churches One Town charity, which has so far raised £6m towards a £20m target.

The Old Fund’s former chair Martin Needler said general maintenance cost £250,000 a year, while a special project, such as repairing the roof of the Minster’s nave had cost over £2m. He’s hoping people come forward with items to donate: “Many people have things they put away in a cupboard, thinking they don’t really want it and the family aren’t interested. Perhaps this is a golden opportunity to give something maybe very small but will help preserve these two wonderful buildings.”