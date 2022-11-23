The Leeds and Barnsley hairdresser scooped the prestigious salon ‘Oscar’ for the second time last year. Can he make it a third time? Stephanie Smith reports.

Robert Eaton will defend his crown as reigning British Hairdresser of the Year at the prestigious British Hairdressing Awards 2022 in a glittering ceremony in London next Monday evening.

Robert won British Hairdresser of the Year 2021 in November last year, bringing the award back to Yorkshire for the second time in three years. In April he became the president of the Fellowship for British Hairdressing.

Robert - creative director of Russell Eaton, which was founded by his father in 1978 and now has salons in Leeds and Barnsley - won the award for the first time in November 2019 and has become a leading hairdressing industry ambassador and spokesperson, helping to support and guide fellow hairdressers through a difficult year when salons were closed for much of the time due to the pandemic.

Robert Eaton at the Russell Eaton Salon on Boar Lane in Leeds, in his PPE during lockdown.

He also works with those who have lost hair due to cancer treatment, has previously won Afro Hairdresser of the Year, creates hair styles for catwalks and stage shows and is pioneer of new techniques including grey blending.

The Hairdresser’s Journal British Hairdressing Awards are the Oscars of the British salon world, and have sky-rocketed the careers and brands of top industry names including John Frieda, Charles Worthington and Nicky Clarke. Yorkshire’s Mark Hill, from Hull, won in 2000 and 2003 and Barnsley-born Andrew Barton won in 2006.

Last year Robert said: "At the beginning of my career, as an apprentice in my dad’s salon, I couldn’t have dreamed of winning this twice. I’d like to dedicate this trophy to every hard working stylist, technician and salon owner on the high street who have all worked so hard through what a been a difficult few years for the industry. ”

Now in their 38th year, the BHAs celebrate the best of British hairdressing, recognising and rewarding the creative talents of individuals and teams who make the industry vibrant. More than 287,000 people work within the UK’s hairdressing, barbering and beauty industries, with salons remaining vital to the health of the British high street.

Robert champions grey blending hair styles and is an expert on cutting and colouring and looking after the hair of women pre, during and post menopause.

The biggest award of the event – British Hairdresser of the Year – is by nomination from industry peers and influencers. The other BHA22 British Hairdresser of the Year Nominees are Richard Ashforth, Sally Brooks, Gary Hooker & Michael Young, Mark Leeson, Cos Sakkas, Angelo Seminara.

The winner of British Hairdresser of the Year – as well as the ten regional categories and seven specialist categories will be announced on Monday, November 28, 2022 at the Grosvenor House Hotel, London., sponsored by Schwarzkopf Professional.