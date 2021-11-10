Lady Mason lived in Barnsley almost her entire life, and died following a stroke on November 1 at the town’s general hospital.

She leaves two daughters, three grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lady Mason travelled to Northern Ireland extensively in the 1970s both with her husband while he served as Secretary of State, and on her own, carrying out over 100 solo engagements.

Lady Mason lived in Barnsley almost her entire life, and died following a stroke on November 1 at the town’s general hospital.

The family had to have constant security amid volatile tensions.

Leading tributes, her daughter Jill Martin told The Yorkshire Post: “She was a very kind, caring and thoughtful mother who lived a rich and rewarding life.

“Although she supported my father, she maintained roots in Barnsley and her own independent lifestyle. She put others before herself.”

Lady Mason was involved as a volunteer with both Brownies and Guides, and served as president of a Barnsley-based cancer charity.

Speaking of her mother’s time as wife of the Northern Ireland Secretary, Mrs Martin said: “She was very stoical and served with fortitude. She recognised my father’s career was important

to him and wanted to support him.

“I remember when my father had to have security guards, she was still fiercely independent and wanted to shop in Barnsley on her own.”

South Yorkshire Mayor Dan Jarvis was a family friend of both Baron and Lady Mason.

Paying tribute, he said: “Both were always ready with a word of advice, a piece of wisdom, or a moment of humour.

“Whatever trials and tribulations were thrown in Marjorie’s path as a result of her husband’s public service, she bore it all with great courage, fortitude and humour.

“Life may have taken her from humble beginnings in the 1920s and the shadow of the General Strike, all the way to becoming Lady Mason of Barnsley but throughout she remained – at heart – fundamentally humble, decent, kind and true to her deep roots in the Yorkshire coalfields.”

And leader of Barnsley Council, Sir Stephen Haughton, said: “She was hugely committed to Barnsley, and was a friend to everyone who knew her. The world is a lesser place.”