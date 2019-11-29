Barratt Developments is calling on Yorkshire residents to help support the homeless this Christmas.

Barratt Developments Yorkshire West, which operates in the West and South Yorkshire region, has partnered with five charitable causes that support the homeless.

The housebuilder is calling on people to help as much as they can with charitable Christmas donations to help provide some comfort over the Christmas period for those who need it most.

Local communities are being asked to donate items to drop-off stations located in sales offices across the region: at St Andrew’s Place in Morley, The Glassworks in Catcliffe, Saxon Dene in Silsden, Spring Valley View in Clayton, Elderwood in Bannerdale, Notton Wood View in Royston, Salter’s Brook in Cudworth and Lock Keeper’s Gate in Low Barugh.

The five charities being supported by Barratt Developments Yorkshire West are Barnsley Homeless Alliance, the Sheffield-based Cathedral Archer Project, Salvation Army Keighley, Hope Church Rotherham and St George’s Crypt in Leeds, all of which are dedicated to supporting vulnerable people and their families, helping them to make meaningful and lasting improvements to their lives.

“We’re delighted to be working with all of these wonderful causes this Christmas, and to be supporting the incredible work they do across the region,” says Ian Ruthven, managing director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire West.

“The Christmas period is often a lonely and isolating time for many people that these charities support, and donations may be the only gift they receive.

“Each item donated will be greatly appreciated by those who need it most, and we hope that with the support of residents from across West Yorkshire, we can help to make this a special Christmas for many more people.”

Donated gifts can include tinned, non-perishable and dried food, toiletries and new clothes.

Christmas drop-off stations are now open at the sales offices, and will close on Sunday, 15 December, and the housebuilder will then deliver the donated options to the chosen charities.

Barratt Group, which was awarded a maximum five-star rating for the tenth consecutive year in the 2019 Home Builders Federation Customer Satisfaction Survey, sold 17,579 homes in the year to June 2018, making it the biggest housebuilder by volume in Britain.

Site managers working for the group won 84 awards for quality workmanship in the 2018 NHBC Pride in the Job Quality Awards, meaning Barratt has won more Pride in the Job Quality awards than any other housebuilder for the last 14 years.

