While there was standing room only for some of the celebrities appearing at this year’s Great Yorkshire Show, we take a look at the behind the scenes interviews with BBC Countryfile’s Matt Baker, The Yorkshire Vet and BBC Countryfile’s Adam Henson as presenter Christine Talbot films exclusive video highlights from her chats with the stars.

Christine said: “All the celebrities have been brilliant and it was amazing to see the reception they got. Being part of the Great Yorkshire Show team - it’s like a family with everyone pulling together.”

She said her personal highlights included hearing Lizzie Jones sing and seeing the brand new ‘from sheep to chic’ fashion show.

“And being able to introduce my mum to Peter Wright,” added Christine.

Christine Talbot with Matt Baker

Our editor James Mitchinson echoed this, tweeting: “Wrap @LizzieJonesuk in cotton wool and preserve her for eternity. She just had men, women, girls and boys scurrying to catch a glimpse of just who was filling the #GYS2023 main ring with the most incredible sounds. Awesome.”

Singer Lizzie is a firm favourite at each year’s Great Yorkshire Show who also continues to fund-raise in her late husband Danny Jones’ memory. Rugby player Danny died during a Keighley Cougars match in May 2015 due to an undiagnosed heart condition.

While Lizzie sang twice daily in the main ring at the Great Yorkshire Show, her friend Christine interviewed celebrities inside the Great Yorkshire Stage, as The Yorkshire Vet Peter joked people were only asking to see him to get undercover on the rainy final day.

“It had always been my dream since my school days to be a vet,” said Peter when asked by Christine how it felt to have become a firm favourite on TV with so many episodes in the bag.

Christine Talbot with Adam Henson

On Channel 5’s The Yorkshire Vet Peter Wright works alongside Julian Norton and Matt Jackson-Smith.

As The Great Yorkshire Show is mainly known for its celebration of Yorkshire’s agricultural heritage, other stars from TV proved popular including one of the UK’s most well known farmers Adam Henson.

Adam, who lives in the Cotswolds, presents his own section on BBC’s Countryfile to millions of viewers each Sunday evening as well as working on his own farm, he said: “It's been really lovely. Great Yorkshire Show is one of the best.”

For fellow BBC Countryfile presenter Matt Baker, returning to the Great Yorkshire Show is a family tradition but this year was extra special as his wife and mother joined him on stage to chat about the new series of Our Farm in the Dales.

Christine Talbot with Adam Henson

Host Christine Talbot, said: “We’ve got a surprise for the audience, two special guests as Matt’s mum Janice and wife Nicola will also be coming on stage, they thought they were just having a day out.”

Former Blue Peter and The One Show presenter Matt moved back to his family farm in Durham with his wife and the kids when his mum had a freak accident on the farm.

Their journey became a popular TV series when Matt left The One Show called Our Farm in the Dales.

Christine added that Matt’s mum and wife are now “celebrities in their own right.”

Christine Talbot with her ITV Calendar Friends

He said that it was an honour to be there as always and joked that queuing in the traffic to get there is just part of the Great Yorkshire Show tradition.

Matt said: “The show is the highlight of the year with lots of lovely people.”