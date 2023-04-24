A well-known award-winning BBC presenter in Yorkshire has been told he is ‘no longer needed’, he has said on Twitter.

David Burns presents The Burnsy Show on Radio Humberside every weekday between 10am and 2pm. He also commentates on the Hull City games, where he got his nickname of Burnsy. In 2011, he won a Sony Award bronze in the best sports programme category for his coverage of Grimsby Town’s relegation.

He has also won Radio Broadcast Presenter of the Year in the Yorkshire and Humber region three times between 2015 and 2017.

He revealed on Twitter he had been told his services were “no longer needed” and showed support for his colleagues who “face a very uncertain and unsettling time”. His tweet also included the hashtag #savebbclocalradio.

David Burns will be leaving his show on BBC Radio Humberside

He wrote: “The BBC has told me I won’t be needed as a presenter. I’m eternally grateful to them for the opportunity, I’ve loved every minute, though the last few months have been unnecessarily painful.

"I think I made a difference and I couldn’t have done it without you as an audience. Your contributions, your ideas, your passion for the area made it the multi-award winning show it is. Ta for that

"I don’t know when the final show is, I’ll keep you posted. Love & kisses, Burnsy.”

His announcement comes off the back of the BBC making several changes to local radio programming, which has led to strikes by some members of staff. In October, it announced local radio stations would share more content and broadcast less programming unique to their areas.

This would see local programming restricted after 2pm and afternoon programmes across England shared between its 39 local radio stations.