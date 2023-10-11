A raft of changes have been announced for local BBC radio stations across East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

As part of the changes – which are launching from October 23 - Richard Stead has been announced as the host of a new afternoon show broadcast on both Radio Humberside and Radio Lincolnshire.

Last year the BBC shared plans to put local information at the heart of the online experience with greater news provision for 43 areas across England.

This means more original journalism and in-depth investigations with 130 additional journalists including a team of 70 investigative journalists across the country.

The organisation said there would be schedule changes to afternoon, evening and weekend schedules for all 39 stations including BBC Radio Humberside and BBC Radio Lincolnshire

Most of the voices in the new schedules will be familiar to listeners, the BBC said.

Richard Stead will be hosting weekday afternoons from 2-6pm.

Richard is already known to listeners of BBC Radio Humberside where he has been regularly commentating on Rugby League games for many years.

Richard says: “I’m really looking forward to working across East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, it’s a part of the world I know well having broadcast there lots of the past 30 years.

“I’m passionate about local radio and am excited about sharing some great stories on BBC Radio Humberside and BBC Radio Lincolnshire.

“I know there is so much affection from the audiences for both stations and I feel fortunate to be able to speak to them every day.”

Katrina Bunker, Senior Head of Production for BBC Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, said “I’m really proud of the new line-up for East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire. We’ve got some terrific broadcasters who care passionately about the areas they serve. I know they’ll be great champions for local communities and will love entertaining and being at the heart of the local conversation.

“Our new shared programmes on weekday afternoons and weekend mornings have really big personalities who will bring audiences together for must listen to shows”

Here is an overview of how schedules will sound on BBC Radio Humberside and BBC Radio Lincolnshire:

Kofi Smiles stays on Breakfast at BBC Radio Humberside, Scott Dalton stays on Breakfast at BBC Radio Lincolnshire.

Carla Greene leaves BBC Radio Lincolnshire to take on daytimes 10am-2pm at BBC Radio Humberside in her home city of Hull.

Frances Finn takes on daytimes at BBC Radio Lincolnshire (Monday-Thursday).

Richard Stead hosts the afternoon show across both stations.

Fiona Mills moves from weekend mid-morning at Radio Humberside to weekend breakfast on both stations.