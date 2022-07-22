BBC Look North presenter Harry Gration's funeral to be held in York Minster on Yorkshire Day

Mr Gration, who anchored BBC Look North from 1982 until he stepped down in 2020, died suddenly on June 24, aged 71.

His wife Helen and the BBC have now confirmed that the father-of-six's funeral will take place at York Minster on Yorkshire Day, August 1.

General public access to the Minster will not be granted until the service has ended at around 2pm.

Mr Gration grew up in York, attended St Peter's School and most recently lived near the Knavesmire with Helen and their three sons. He has three older children from previous marriages.

The BBC confirmed that the service wil begin at 11.30am.

The cortège will travel down Leeman Road, over Lendal Bridge and will come to rest in Duncombe Place by the Minster.