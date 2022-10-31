Official photos released show the new trio - Ian White, Rostron and weather presenter Kerrie Gosney, who took the reins from Jon Mitchell.

Mr White, who has stood in for the late Yorkshire legend Harry Gration on many occasions, said: “It’s a dream come true. I was always on the sidelines, always the bridesmaid, never the bride.”

But Mr White, who lives in Lofthouse near Wakefield, has now swapped offices from one side of Leeds to the other to join his former ‘rivals,’ as he officially starts today - but will not be presenting his first show until early in November

ITV News new presenter Ian White

Ms Rostron jumped ship earlier this year and started to present Calendar in April, replacing ITV’s long-time anchor Christine Talbot who left in 2021.

Mr White, who replaces Duncan Wood, said that while the “nerves will kick in” on the first show part of his strength is to remain calm even if things go wrong.

He said: “It will be a bit scary when I hear that theme tune on the first night.”

Mr White, who remembers Calendar’s “really famous theme tune that got phased out,” said that he’ll be tapping along when he hears the show starting while focusing on what he will be doing next.

ITV News' new presenting trio

Mr White, who has been celebrating with loved ones in between swapping roles, said: “Lara and I have always been on the sidelines stepping in for presenters, and finally we are the main presenters.”

He added that initially viewers may think they’ve got the wrong channel but he is sure the pair will soon make their mark with this “coup.”