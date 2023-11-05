There was ‘not a dry eye in the house’ as long-standing BBC Radio presenter, Andrew Edwards, broadcast his final show.

Edwards first presented his BBC Radio Leeds breakfast show in 1993.

He has been much-loved by listeners for decades.

The veteran broadcaster, who grew up in Hull, said he had “mixed emotions” heading into his last radio show on Sunday, November 5.

Andrew Edwards presented his last BBC Radio Leeds show on Sunday, November 5, 2023. Pictured at the The Yorkshire Evening Post Carol Service 2022, photograph taken by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

He said: “Happy Sunday and farewell! Looking forward with mixed emotions to Sunday breakfast 6-10am. My first BBC Leeds breakfast show was October 12, 1993.

“30 years later, this guy is going out with a bang …Thank you for listening.”

Friends and colleagues gathered to watch him record his final show.

BBC Look North’s Abbie Dewhurst shared a touching video on social media showing Edwards leaving the studio greeted by applause.

She said: “Not a dry eye in the house and more people than I've ever seen in a BBC building on a Sunday morning! Only for Edwards Andrews.”

Dewhurst added: “A privilege to set my alarm and join the nicest man in radio for his final show today.”

Former BBC Radio Leeds colleague, Liz Green, said: “This weekend, something will be lost. A voice and person at the heart of our community.

“Brilliant broadcaster, kind, a friend to us, bows out. A huge, huge loss. Go well, my dear friend, thank you.”

Edwards departure comes after a major restructure of local BBC stations.

The reorganisation involves no local transmissions between 2-6pm on weekdays.