BBC Radio Leeds: 'Not a dry eye in the house' as Andrew Edwards broadcasts final show on BBC Leeds
He has been much-loved by listeners for decades.
The veteran broadcaster, who grew up in Hull, said he had “mixed emotions” heading into his last radio show on Sunday, November 5.
He said: “Happy Sunday and farewell! Looking forward with mixed emotions to Sunday breakfast 6-10am. My first BBC Leeds breakfast show was October 12, 1993.
“30 years later, this guy is going out with a bang …Thank you for listening.”
Friends and colleagues gathered to watch him record his final show.
BBC Look North’s Abbie Dewhurst shared a touching video on social media showing Edwards leaving the studio greeted by applause.
She said: “Not a dry eye in the house and more people than I've ever seen in a BBC building on a Sunday morning! Only for Edwards Andrews.”
Dewhurst added: “A privilege to set my alarm and join the nicest man in radio for his final show today.”
Former BBC Radio Leeds colleague, Liz Green, said: “This weekend, something will be lost. A voice and person at the heart of our community.
“Brilliant broadcaster, kind, a friend to us, bows out. A huge, huge loss. Go well, my dear friend, thank you.”
Edwards departure comes after a major restructure of local BBC stations.
The reorganisation involves no local transmissions between 2-6pm on weekdays.
The 6-10am breakfast show will be hosted by Kat Cowan on both days, broadcasting across Leeds, Sheffield and York.