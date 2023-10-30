Edwards, who joined the BBC in 1989, will present his last weekend breakfast shows on November 4 and 5.

Sharing images of himself in 1995, two years after he joined Radio Leeds, Edwards posted on Twitter: “The five ages of radio man. A countdown to my final shows 4 and 5 November. This is about 1995, the start of 15 years on the weekday breakfast show. I had more spouses than Henry VIII: two ‘husbands’ and four fab radio ‘wives’.”

Listeners have already contacted Edwards to pay tribute to his decades of service.

BBC Radio Leeds presenter Andrew Edwards.

Edwards grew up in Hull, and attended fee-paying Hymers College before studying history of art at university. He worked holiday jobs in the Birds Eye pea factory and had a brief stint as a reporter at the Hull Daily Mail before joining the BBC. His partner is BBC Look North reporter Cathy Killick.

His departure comes after a major restructure of local BBC stations which has seen several veteran broadcasters leave, most of them presenters with daytime programmes.

The reorganisation involves no local transmissions between 2-6pm on weekdays.

Jonathan Cowap left BBC Radio York after more than 30 years and David Burns departed BBC Radio Humberside after being told he would ‘no longer be needed’ under the new structure. Cowap has since joined YO1 Radio.

BBC Radio Sheffield’s Toby Foster, whose breakfast show has been the station’s most popular since 2004, confirmed he was losing his morning slot, and the BBC have now announced that he will be replaced by Ellie Colton, though he will move to an afternoon show broadcast across the whole Yorkshire region.

Most of the new line-up consists of presenters who already had shows on their stations, but have been promoted into prime slots.