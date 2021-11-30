Alastair Campbell on the BBC show Winter Walks. (Pic credit: BBC)

In tonight’s episode, political veteran and journalist, Alastair, will walk through the snow-covered hills of Ribblesdale across the Yorkshire Dales.

Despite the snow and fog, he is not deterred as he hikes through the region he was born and raised in.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alastair starts his journey by a waterfall at the top of market town Settle, and from there treks into the town, meeting local residents who are also braving the weather along the way.

As he ventures through twisted trees and drystone walls the dramatic views and steep hillsides remind Alastair of the humbling power of nature.

Speaking about his mental health, Alastair describes the comfort he sought from being out in a landscape and how time in his space can help him focus on what’s truly important in life.

Alastair, from Keighley, used to work for Tony Blair as his spokesman and campaign director between 1994 and 1997 before becoming the Downing Street press secretary and as the Prime Minister’s official spokesperson for three years between 1997 and 2000.

He will be appearing on BBC Winter Walks on November 30 at 7.30pm on BBC Four.