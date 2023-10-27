A Yorkshire Dales hotel has announced that its food offering will be fully vegan from December 1.

Beck Hall owners Andy and Louise Macbeth, who took over the former walkers’ hostel near Malham a decade ago, made the announcement on the business’s Facebook page this week.

The statement read: “Since taking on Beck Hall almost 10 years ago it has always been a place that has reflected us and our values. Beck Hall has thrived on these values, evolving into a special place loved by many.

"During this time, we’ve also been on a personal journey which started at a place of compassion for animals and eventually led our family to a plant-based/vegan diet. We also recognise the positive impact eating more plants can have on the environment and on health. We’ve never looked back.

Beck Hall in Malhamdale was a traditional walkers' B&B before the Macbeths took over the business and opened a hotel and restaurant

"Our menus at Beck Hall are already around 50 per cent plant-based and if you’ve ever tried our sticky vegan ribs you will know that plant-based food doesn’t have to mean compromise.

"Recently, we’ve been developing some of the most innovative, exciting and delicious vegan dishes we’ve ever tried, anywhere! We believe that our food, from breakfast through to dinner, is for everyone.

"We have so many loyal customers who love Beck Hall for its magical location, friendly staff, wholesome menus and dog friendliness and we want to reassure you that none of that is changing, if you give us a chance, I’m sure you’ll agree.

"We realise that some guests will be opposed to this change and that’s okay, we thank you for the times we’ve shared and we’re sure you’ll go on to find a new special place – there’s so many meaty menus to choose from. But wouldn’t it be boring if we were all the same!

"We hope you’ll support us in our new beginning and we look forward to welcoming back loyal guests alongside those new ones, who – like us – would love to visit a fully plant-based hotel offering the most incredible food, location and team.

"This isn’t a profit-led decision, if anything, it is a big step for our family, but the time has come for us to align our business values with our own.”

The couple, who have two sets of twins, were working in London when they bought what had been a traditional bed and breakfast in 2014. The building dates from 1705, and was a yeoman’s cottage before being saved from dereliction and converted into a walkers’ hostel in the 1930s.

They turned an old-fashioned breakfast room into a restaurant called The Secret Garden to launch an evening food service, and expanded the dining area in 2017.