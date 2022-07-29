Bedale AFC players will be dressed head to toe in Yorkshire favourite Toad in the Hole with the recipe written on their sleeves this season. The players will be accompanied by their goal keeper who is dressed as a side of vegetables.

This much-anticipated strip to help “batter” Bedale AFC’s opponents more than pre-season training, is again sponsored by sausage-brand Heck and launches in time for Yorkshire Day.

The club have previously sported everything from sizzling bangers to hot dogs with ketchup and mustard, to a giant carrot complete with cheese grater goalkeeper and a see-through kit.

With the support of sausage-brand Heck, the club’s kits have raised awareness and over £3000 in kit sales alone for Prostate Cancer.

“We’ve gone a bit more traditional this year – last year’s was very hard hitting and got the prostate cancer message across, but it did cause some problems playing when the temperature rose,” said Bedale AFC chairman, Martyn Coombs.

Keeping in tone with the previous controversial ‘wurst’ ever HECK bangers kit and the bangers and mash strip that was banned by the FA back in 2019, this year’s strip will see the team in head-to-toe Toad in the Hole, with their goalie dressed as a side helping of mixed veg.

Heck co-founder, Andrew Keeble, said: “What started as an innocuous sausage kit a few years ago has snowballed into this massive, almost unstoppable force that shows no sign of letting up. Every time we think that’s it, we get another idea for a new kit and away we go again. However, there is a very serious side to all of this because Heck and Bedale AFC continue to raise awareness and funds for prostate and testicular cancer.”

To find out how to order any of the Bedale AFC Heck football kits, search for Bedale AFC and follow the links or go to: historicfootballshirts.co.uk.

