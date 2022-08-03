Aaron Bell, 18, of Jervaulx, Louis Banks, 17, from Healey - who had both already been named locally - and Tommy Shevels, 18, also from Healey, all died when the Alfa Romeo driven by an 18-year-old man who was seriously injured came off Masham Road near Thornton Watlass.

Aaron and Louis played rugby together for Wensleydale RUFC and were both from farming families, and all three friends were former Bedale High School pupils.

Tommy Shevels

Tributes released via North Yorkshire Police today read:-

Aaron Bell - from mother Nicola Percy, stepfather Andrew Percy and brother Luke, eight

“Aaron is a dearly loved son, big brother, grandson, nephew and a friend to so many. Our gorgeous son was taken from us in a car accident. We are truly heartbroken, and the pain is unbearable.

“Aaron is a truly amazing young man, the best son we could ask for. He was the reason why we all smiled a little bigger and laughed a little louder, he had such a cheeky smile and contagious laugh.

Louis Banks

“Aaron had three loves in life; rugby, cricket and showing sheep.

“His Bishop Burton College and Wensleydale rugby brothers said: ‘Keep scoring tries for us up there brother and we will put the hard yards in down here for you. You will be sorely missed. Never above you, never below you, always beside you’.

“And North Stainley Cricket Club, where Aaron played since the age of four, said: ‘His cheeky smile, tenaciousness, passion, camaraderie, and competitiveness combined into a fun-loving sportsman both on the cricket and rugby field. The ultimate definition of a team player’.

“His competitiveness spilled over into his love of showing his Texel sheep or his uncle’s Swaledale sheep.

“We love you so, so much, fly high buddy and shine bright.

“Love Mum, Andy and Luke xx”

"We are deeply saddened to announce the loss of Tommy. Tommy was a wonderful son, big brother, grandson, nephew and cousin. He was a great friend to many and always had a smile on his face.

"“We would like to thank all the emergency services that attended.

"“Our family are truly grateful for all the warming and supportive messages at this devastating time.

“Tommy will be missed by everyone that knew him.”

Louis Banks

“Our boy Lou Lou. Where do we start? Louis was beautiful inside and out. He was warm and kind, and always had a smile on his face and a twinkle in his eye.

“Louis made friends wherever he went, in school, playing rugby and through farming, and once he made a friend, he kept them. His amazing sense of humour was infectious, and you only had to look at his cheeky smiling face and you would soon be laughing with him.

“His passion was farming. It was all he ever wanted to do. Tractor driving, quad bike, lambing, shearing, pigs, goats, cattle, it didn’t matter what as long as it was farming.

“Louis did anything and everything that he was asked to do, and his dream was to take over the farm. He was already telling his dad how to run it.

“Louis, our beautiful son and Harry and Gracie’s loving brother. There are not enough words to describe what you mean to us.

“Ride that tractor high and blow those horns!”

Sergeant Adam Elliott of North Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Investigation Team said:

“This was a tragic incident which has taken the life of three young men and our thoughts are with their family, friends, and the wider community at this incredibly sad time.

“Our investigation remains ongoing as we work to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision.

“The grey Alfa Romeo 147 made a number of journeys around Masham, Bedale and Leeming Bar areas, before it was involved in the collision at around 11pm on Friday 29 July on the B6268, Masham Road, near Thornton Watlass, Bedale.

“If you have any information that you think could help our investigation, or any CCTV, dashcam, or doorbell camera footage that may have captured something along that route, and we haven’t yet spoken to you, please email our Major Collision Investigation team on [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101.