Beloved old York theatre undergoes refurbishment ahead of Autumn reopening

And this autumn, the city’s Grand Opera House will be given a refurbishment to safeguard its facilities for future generations of theatre lovers.

Over the summer, parts of the old building have been torn up to make way for refurbishment.

Striking images show the stage flooring being ripped up, the auditorium full of timber as work moves apace to prepare the theatre for its autumn season.

Allie Long, Theatre Manager, said: “In our 120 year anniversary year I am delighted at the refurbishment of works we have been able to action during our limited dark period over summer.

The foyer bar is being refurbished, allowing audiences to enjoy a drink in style either before the shows or during the intervals. And new bar and lounge is being created for VIP visitors to the theatre, on Clifford Street.

For disabled visitors to the Grand Opera House, new accessible toilet facilities and entrances will be welcome, and the Box Office on King Street is also being made over.

“Our focus is on delivering exceptional experiences, for both our wonderful audiences and visiting productions through upgrading key areas both Back of House and Front of House.

“This is the beginning of a fresh new era for the Grand Opera House, as we work to continue enabling the best of the West End to be available in York.

“This is just the start for the venue and the team, and we cannot wait for you to see our beautiful venue when we reopen for our Autumn Season.”

Other improvement works planned include new signage both inside and outside the building, new technical improvements in the cabling runs, improved dressing rooms and toilets, and for those who enjoy a drink during a night at the theatre, a new Digital Order to your Seat Service, along with new seating in the dress circle.

It comes at a time of change for the popular theatre, which has also seen a swathe of new staff members arrive.

Former Scarborough Spa employee Ryan Harper has joined as head of marketing and communications and Joe Strange has become technical manager.

They are just the latest recruits to a theatre which has seen thousands of York residents and visitors to the city take their seats from the old days of music hall to the modern era of touring West End production being a mainstay.

Stars who have played at the Grand Operal House over the years have included Charlie Chaplin and Laurel and Hardy - and comedy is still a cornerstone of the theatre’s ouput. This autumn, Al Murray is set to perform, and the theatre will also see productions of hit West End musicals Six, Rock of Ages and Kinky Boots.

Opened in 1902 as a theatre, the Grand Opera House’s building was originally a corn exchange and warehouse built in 1868. The cost of the new theatre at the time was reported to be £20,000.

It opened the same year the city’s other great performance venue, the Theatre Royal, was rebuilt.