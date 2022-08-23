Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Halifax RUFC's Ben Benn, from Siddal, passed away on August 22, leaving his eight-year-old son Elliot, five siblings and his parents.

He had played rugby league for Huddersfield Giants and Bradford Bulls as well as union for local clubs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Benn's mother Mandy Rathmell-Benn said she has been left "broken" by her son's death.

Ben Benn playing rugby sevens for Halifax Dukes in 2014

"Everybody has said he always made everyone laugh. He was so witty and funny. We went out for a meal on Friday in Sowerby Bridge and he just had everyone laughing.

"He was a brilliant dad. He and his son had such a close bond.

"I didn't realise how well-known he was but I've had so many messages, some from people I don't know but who knew Ben."

The former Park Lane High School pupil had been playing rugby since he was a child. He came through the Huddersfield Giants academy and signed professional terms with Bradford Bulls.

Halifax RUFC 1st XV team-mate Michael Botting added: "It was a pleasure to play alongside him and the most common thing that all the players say is that everyone felt safe when he was there on the pitch.

Mr Benn has three brothers - Joshua, Alfie and Andrew - and two sisters, Jemma and Charlotte.

Siddal ARLFC posted: "We are in shock to hear the devastating news that one of our own, Ben Benn, passed away this morning. RIP Ben. Deepest condolences to all his family at this sad time from us all at Siddal ARLFC."