Ben Fogle and Tony Hadley - Highlights from The Yorkshire Post features team this week

Early in the week, we ran an interview with Sarah Connell, a Wakefield author whose latest book draws on her experience of volunteering with asylum seekers in the city to tell 'a tale of human connection'.
We also heard from adventurer and broadcaster Ben Fogle, who has been on remarkable expeditions across the world, bringing him into contact with people and animals in some of the planet’s most remote locations. He explores the impact of those encounters in his latest tour Wild.
We spoke to a Leeds teacher with stage 4 lung cancer, who wants to send a positive message that patients 'can live a normal, happy, full life' and heard from Doncaster-born GMO founder Jeremy Grantham on how he's funding University of Sheffield projects to tackle climate change.
And, also on the topic of the environment, we looked ahead to Yorkshire Rewilding Festival, the first in the region, which aims to strengthen people's connections with the natural world and support nature recovery.
Finally, in arts and culture, we looked ahead to Northern Ballet's 2023/24 season. A year ago, Federico Bonelli was appointed as the company's new artistic director and he has marked that anniversary by announcing the next season, the first under his leadership.
And we caught up with Tony Hadley, who among a busy schedule of open air festivals this summer, is looking forward to a more intimate date in Last of the Summer Wine country
We have recently launched a weekly Yorkshire lifestyle newsletter so do consider signing up to that if you’d like to hear each week about some of the highlights from the features team - we’ll be including everything from theatre and restaurant reviews to our magazine stories, arts and culture content, fashion, property and more. To sign up, click here: https://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/newsletter