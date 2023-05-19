Ben Fogle and Tony Hadley - Highlights from The Yorkshire Post features team this week

In case you missed them, here’s a look at some of the long-reads produced by The Yorkshire Post features team this week.

Early in the week, we ran an interview with Sarah Connell, a Wakefield author whose latest book draws on her experience of volunteering with asylum seekers in the city to tell 'a tale of human connection'.

We also heard from adventurer and broadcaster Ben Fogle, who has been on remarkable expeditions across the world, bringing him into contact with people and animals in some of the planet’s most remote locations. He explores the impact of those encounters in his latest tour Wild.

We spoke to a Leeds teacher with stage 4 lung cancer, who wants to send a positive message that patients 'can live a normal, happy, full life' and heard from Doncaster-born GMO founder Jeremy Grantham on how he's funding University of Sheffield projects to tackle climate change.

Ben Fogle will talk about his life-changing encounters in the wild in his new tour. Picture: Jack Watson

And, also on the topic of the environment, we looked ahead to Yorkshire Rewilding Festival, the first in the region, which aims to strengthen people's connections with the natural world and support nature recovery.

Finally, in arts and culture, we looked ahead to Northern Ballet's 2023/24 season. A year ago, Federico Bonelli was appointed as the company's new artistic director and he has marked that anniversary by announcing the next season, the first under his leadership.

And we caught up with Tony Hadley, who among a busy schedule of open air festivals this summer, is looking forward to a more intimate date in Last of the Summer Wine country

