All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Man abducted and sexually assaulted school girl while dressed as woman
Phillip Schofield’s brother jailed after sexually abusing boy
Andy Rourke, bassist for the Smiths, dies aged 59
Anne-Marie announces ‘The Unhealthy Club Tour’ including UK dates
Police officer sacked after giving friends a lift with blue lights on
Renters’ Reform Bill: Pros and cons explained - what it means for you

Ben Fogle and Tony Hadley - Highlights from The Yorkshire Post features team this week

In case you missed them, here’s a look at some of the long-reads produced by The Yorkshire Post features team this week.

Laura Reid
By Laura Reid
Published 19th May 2023, 11:50 BST

Early in the week, we ran an interview with Sarah Connell, a Wakefield author whose latest book draws on her experience of volunteering with asylum seekers in the city to tell 'a tale of human connection'.

We also heard from adventurer and broadcaster Ben Fogle, who has been on remarkable expeditions across the world, bringing him into contact with people and animals in some of the planet’s most remote locations. He explores the impact of those encounters in his latest tour Wild.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We spoke to a Leeds teacher with stage 4 lung cancer, who wants to send a positive message that patients 'can live a normal, happy, full life' and heard from Doncaster-born GMO founder Jeremy Grantham on how he's funding University of Sheffield projects to tackle climate change.

Most Popular
Ben Fogle will talk about his life-changing encounters in the wild in his new tour. Picture: Jack WatsonBen Fogle will talk about his life-changing encounters in the wild in his new tour. Picture: Jack Watson
Ben Fogle will talk about his life-changing encounters in the wild in his new tour. Picture: Jack Watson

And, also on the topic of the environment, we looked ahead to Yorkshire Rewilding Festival, the first in the region, which aims to strengthen people's connections with the natural world and support nature recovery.

Finally, in arts and culture, we looked ahead to Northern Ballet's 2023/24 season. A year ago, Federico Bonelli was appointed as the company's new artistic director and he has marked that anniversary by announcing the next season, the first under his leadership.

And we caught up with Tony Hadley, who among a busy schedule of open air festivals this summer, is looking forward to a more intimate date in Last of the Summer Wine country

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We have recently launched a weekly Yorkshire lifestyle newsletter so do consider signing up to that if you’d like to hear each week about some of the highlights from the features team - we’ll be including everything from theatre and restaurant reviews to our magazine stories, arts and culture content, fashion, property and more. To sign up, click here: https://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/newsletter

Related topics:WakefieldUniversity of SheffieldDoncaster