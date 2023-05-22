Summer is the wedding season, so we have compiled a list of the best venues in Yorkshire to get married.

From Yorkshire Dales countryside views to the rugged landscapes of the North York Moors, there are so many popular picturesque places in Yorkshire known for hosting elaborate weddings. There is also a stunning venue in Whitby just walking distance from the beach if you are looking for a beach wedding.

Best wedding venues in Yorkshire

Gisborough Hall

Yorebridge House, Bainbridge. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

This four-star country house hotel has a mix of modern day luxury features and traditional features within its ivy covered walls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located near the historic town of Guisborough, on the edge of the North York Moors and is surrounded by stunning countryside, whilst being close to the coastal towns of Whitby and Saltburn-by-the-Sea - best of both worlds.

It has a 4.5 star rating on TripAdvisor with 2,313 reviews.

Address: Whitby Lane, Guisborough TS14 6PT.

Grantley Hall

Grantley Hall is a hidden gem nestled within the Yorkshire Dales with 47 bedrooms, five restaurants, including the Michelin-starred Shaun Rankin and three bars.

Why not host a hen do here as well as the wedding itself at the Three Graces Spa, which has been nominated for the best spa for a countryside getaway by Good Spa Guide.

It has a 4.5 star rating on TripAdvisor with 674 reviews.

Address: Ripon North Yorkshire HG4 3ET.

Manor House Lindley

Situated in the Yorkshire village of Lindley, Huddersfield, this luxury hotel has all the features for the perfect wedding destination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It may not look like it following regular restoration, but Manor House has a rich history; its address 1 Lidget Street was originally built as the home for Lindley mill owner, James Nield Sykes in 1874 and went on to become one of Huddersfield’s oldest buildings.

It has a rating of 3.5 stars on TripAdvisor with 1,476 reviews.

Address: 1 Lidget Street, Huddersfield, HD3 3JB.

Ox Pasture Hall

This hotel was formerly a country farmhouse surrounded by barns and out-buildings and has now been transformed into a popular luxurious country house hotel.

With a range of luxury accommodation, this venue, located in Scarborough, provides the perfect place for a wedding to take place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on TripAdvisor with 2,616 reviews.

Address: Lady Edith's Drive, Scarborough, North York Moors National Park, YO12 5TD.

The Bridge Hotel & Spa

This hotel is just a short drive from Knaresborough and Harrogate, located in a tranquil country setting in the heart of Wetherby, yet just five minutes drive from teh A1 and the motorway network, close to Wetherby race course.

Popular attractions nearby include Newby Hall, Fountains Abbey, Lightwater Valley and the Yorkshire Dales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 2,777 reviews.

Address: The Bridge Hotel and Spa, Walshford, Wetherby, LS22 5HS.

Yorebridge House

This five-star boutique hotel has been awarded 3 AA Rosettes and is located in the heart of Wensleydale with stunning views of the Yorkshire Dales.

It has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 1,613 reviews.

Address: Park House, Bainbridge, Leyburn, DL8 3EE.

Hazlewood Castle & Spa

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This hotel and spa is near Leeds and York and with its historic background, dating back as far as the Domesday book and being a family home for around 900 years, it offers modern themes as well as traditional.

There is something for everyone at Hazlewood Castle, whether you are looking for an elaborate wedding destination or an intimate gathering.

It has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 1,414 reviews.

Address: Paradise Lane, Leeds, Tadcaster, LS24 9NJ.

Holdsworth House

Holdsworth House has been owned by the same family for 60 years, yet the Jacobean manor dates back further than that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A four-star hotel, the venue is located within stunning and secluded gardens in Halifax and has been the filming location for popular TV shows such as Happy Valley and Last Tango in Halifax.

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on TripAdvisor with 1,267 reviews.

Address: Holdsworth House, Holdsworth Road, Holdsworth, Halifax, HX2 9TG.

Waterton Park Hotel

This is a four-star hotel based in a scenic setting of rolling parkland with its own lake, ancient woodland and surrounded by a luxurious golf course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on TripAdvisor with 1,364 reviews.

Address: Walton, Wakefield, WF2 6PW.

Oulton Hall Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort

This historic mansion is just five miles from Leeds and is set in the tranquil countryside, so that you can enjoy a peaceful atmosphere whilst also being close to the vibrant city life.

It has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 4,292 reviews.

Address: Rothwell Lane, Oulton, Leeds, LS26 8HN.

Whitley Hall Hotel

This 16th century mansion is set in the rolling countryside of South Yorkshire and has a mix of modern and historic features.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has 32 en-suite bedrooms, each with their own unique theme and lake views to die for.

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on TripAdvisor with 2,072 reviews.

Address: Elliott Lane, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8NR.

Lazaat

With stunning acres of elegant gardens in Hull, this venue is very popular for weddings.

From intimate to extravagant, traditional to unexpected and modern, Lazaat has something for every bride and groom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on TripAdvisor with 1,057 reviews.

Address: Wood Hill Way, Cottingham, HU16 5SX.

Bay Royal Whitby Hotel

The Royal Whitby is considered as one of the jewels of the Coast, from a beautiful cliff top location to the breath-taking views of the beaches, harbour, old town, abbey ruins and headland, guests can revel in the unbelievable views from all angles.

As well as being on the doorstep to some of Whitby’s most popular attractions such as the famous Captain Cook Memorial Museum and the sandy Blue Flag beach, it is also located right on the edge of the North York Moors.

It has a rating of 3.5 stars on TripAdvisor with 1,860 reviews.