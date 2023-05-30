Now if there’s one thing us Yorkshire folk love it’s bread and butter with anything. And we sure do like a range of fillings, from your Sunday roast leftovers jammed in the middle to some cheese and the Sheffield favourite brand Henderson’s ‘Hendo’s’ relish. But sandwiches are much more than a picnic necessity; in many cafes, restaurants, bakeries and takeaways they are the star of the show.

Sophie Mei Lan chomps her way through Yorkshire’s best sarnies and finds some weird and wonderful options.

Now before I get carried away with my love of gyros and kebabs, for the purpose of this we are talking about the definition of a sandwich - two or more slices of bread or a split bread roll with fillings to keep it simple.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As last week marked British Sandwich Week we are sticking to the theme of the best sandwiches made from bread, bread cakes or, at a push, wraps.

Pride & Provenance

I was brought up with thick white sliced bread on the table with every meal so it was only natural that we would start shoving Sunday dinners in between two slices of bread.

My fiance also swears by this concoction as he believes “the best sandwich in the world” is pork and stuffing with Yorkshire puddings in bread with beef gravy as a dip.

West Yorkshire

Several butchers across the region including Malcolm Michaels make up the ideal hot sandwich too or there are now plenty of hog roast street food vans.

Pride & Provenance

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you fancy some roast beef in a home-made sandwich but haven’t had the Sunday dinner to make your own, Pickles and Potters kitchen used to have an eatery in Leeds, but now the head chef Lorna takes pre-orders for offices. (Surname? How to get in touch with her? What’s the business called?)

Harts in Boston Spa, a village outside of Leeds is said to be “delicious.”

Or Country Crust in Chapel Allerton on the outskirts of Leeds is highly recommended and for something a little different, a Vietnamese sandwich, head to Leeds Kirkgate Market for Banh and Mee.

Another little hidden gem is Salute at The White Swan in Rothwell which has incredible Italian-style sandwiches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over in the Rhubarb Triangle in Wakefield you’ve got Blacker Hall Farm Shop which Stephanie Potts said is amazing for hot pork, stuffing, apple sauce and crackling.

Yorkshire Brasserie in Tileyard North, the new cultural hub in Wakefield, has a range of sandwiches as do their sister branch The Yorkshire Deli on Northgate in Wakefield city centre.

Bradford hairdresser Rebecca Roberts said she swears by The Green Cafe in Idle.

“They do breakfasts, sandwiches, salads. It’s not been open long, just a year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plumber Indira Mwale relies on Merrie England in Huddersfield for her favourite butties and they have a few coffee shops all over.

A sandwich destination in Halifax is Pride & Provenance

Owner Melanie Thomson said: “We make the Bikini Toasted Sandwich. Plus we do loads of other yummy ones including Ham and Raclette Cheese, The Hot One and The Italian Stallion. Laura Power said it’s “well worth a visit.”

Helen Purdy recommended Bake House 42 in Normanton.

South Yorkshire

For those wanting something less traditional, a lot of places now have focaccia or sourdough sandwiches - if you’re in Sheffield you can’t go wrong with grabbing a sandwich at Forge Bakehouse or Birdhouse Tearooms and Kitchen. Forge has decent coffee whereas Birdhouse has a range of tea blends.

QC’s Bagel Bar is apparently great for bagel lovers too.

Mark Farnsworth who works nearby at The Showroom cinema in Sheffield said: “It’s gotta be Beres for pork sarnies.” Lee Newton agreed that that’s the place to go for a “Bob on butty.” Lauren Raynor said she’s particularly fond of pork and stuffing sarnie too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Javed Khan said that it “has to be either Ranmoor Deli or Cafe Tucci,” both in Sheffield.

East Yorkshire

Over in East Yorkshire, Kitchen Snaith and Howden is recommended in Goole, as is Kingston's Deli, a vegan sandwich shop that offers a wide range of delicious sandwiches.

A reviewer said on TripAdvisor:”The coronation chicken was one of the best I've ever had.”

Marla's Sandwich Shop in Hull and Nibble are good shouts too.

North Yorkshire

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Betty’s Cafe Tea Room in York and Harrogate is a must, especially for tourists who want a traditional afternoon tea.

Big Bite in York is famous for its ‘baby’s leg’ breakfast butties which are wraps filled with breakfast favourites - the size of a baby’s leg.

Karen Beetham recommends Browns in Heslington. “Superb and an independent business too. My favourite is the red pepper houmous, with salad, Mexicana cheese and tortilla chips on a seeded baguette.”

Shambles Kitchen in York has some quirky sandwhiches including The Harry Trotter Pulled Pork, The Camilla Coronation Cauliflower and The Dick Turpin Beef Reuben.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although our family favourite would be the restaurant at Rudding Park Hotel or Thug Sandwich Company in Harrogate.

While some may not call a Whitby Botham’s lemon bun a sandwich when it’s eaten properly, we argue it is.

Botham’s of Whitby, who have a tearoom in the seaside resort said that the correct way to eat a Botham Bun is “highly debated in the town and in our family of bakers. “We definitely champion tearing the bun in half, lightly buttering before turning the icing inside - to be enjoyed as a lemon bun sandwich.”

But a Botham Bun is not the only bun which is in the sandwich market, bao buns are becoming increasingly popular with many mass bakers including them in their production line such as Gilchrist’s family bakers in Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In North Yorkshire Yuzu and Bao in York make pretty and tasty bao buns.