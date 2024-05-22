The humble sandwich used to be a simple snack of convenience, typically for a picnic or pack up, but now sandwiches have evolved into a standalone dish in their own right.

Family-run Gilchrist’s bakery in Leeds started out making a variety of bread using the traditional sponge and dough method which takes 18 hours for customers throughout Yorkshire as well as selling freshly baked Bao buns as well to wholesale customers. They also have their own sandwich stores.

Rolled up flat breads have existed for centuries in the Middle East but the history of sandwiches often refers back to the Earl of Sandwich, a 17th century nobleman who returned to the UK from Turkey when he started asking for meat in between two slices of bread, it’s rumoured that this was to enable him to eat at the gambling table.

Whether you’re after a roast pork butty from Lily’s in Sheffield, a greasy spoon breakfast sarnie from Redbeck Motel in Wakefield or a vegan gluten-free Harissa hummus club sandwich from a deli, there are a variety of recommended top places to buy a sandwich from in Yorkshire.

Before we get ordering a butty, let’s find out from those in the know what actually constitutes a sandwich?

The British Sandwich Association defines a sandwich as: ‘Any form of bread with a filling, generally assembled cold – to include traditional wedge sandwiches, as well as filled rolls, baguettes, pitta, bloomers, wraps and bagels.’ We’re going to add Baos to that list because it’s basically steamed bread.

Here are some of the top sandwiches shops in Yorkshire

The Bothy, Wentworth Garden Centre

A new addition to Wentworth Garden Centre is this upmarket oasis serving up afternoon teas with incredible sandwiches. The garden centre is part of the Wentworth Estate and used to be part of the back garden of Wentworth Woodhouse.

Shambles Kitchen, York

For a magical hot sandwich Shambles Kitchen serves up hot meat sandwiches on the cobbled street of the Butcher’s Row which dates back to 1885.

Social media has helped to boost historic places such as York’s foodie scene, it has also given rise to a range of venues now launching with popular cuisine from further afield such as the Japanese sandwich - the Katsu Sando.

Shokupan, Leeds

Shokupan which means ‘sandwich’ in Japanese specialises in the now sought after Katsu Sando sandwich which consists of milk bread with crispy pork or chicken inside.

Baltzersens Harrogate

For an upmarket breakfast butty, head to Baltzersens in Harrogate and try their breakfast burger. They are a Scandinavian influenced gourmet cafe based in the heart of the town centre.

Bluebird Bakery, Malton

Head to Yorkshire’s self-dubbed ‘food capital’ to experience topped focaccia, sourdough delights and everything to fulfil a carb-lovers delight at Bluebird Bakery. Bluebird Bakery, which started in York before expanding, uses local organic flour, wild yeast and traditional long-fermentation methods for their bread.

Rich & Fancy tea rooms

Tucked away in Horbury town centre in the Wakefield district is this highly rated afternoon tea hotspot, Rich & Fancy tea rooms which is so popular, it has recently expanded.

Everything from Cheese and Onion relish sandwiches with salads to specials, all robust and hand crafted. Another popular haunt for vegans nearby is The Flamingos teapot.

Wensleydale Creamery, Wensleydale

Where else to go for your cheesy delights than the home of Wensleydale cheese? Their family and dog-friendly cafe serves up cheese toasties and for National Sandwich Week their special is the Yorkshire Wensleydale & Carrot Chutney Sandwich.

Little Bao Boy

This street food van and Bao shop started in Leeds but now is nationwide as well as ‘on the road’ at festivals throughout the UK. It serves up Asian inspired Baos with a Western twist, devour in all the fillings you can imagine from Spam and Cheese to Chicken and Gravy.

Nibble, Hull

Head to the iconic Fruit Market in Hull to find a now not so hidden gem, Nibble. Breakfast Burritos and paninis as well as a range of platters to accompany your sandwich.

Marstons Chicken Shop, Huddersfield

“For a chicken sandwich onny (only) one choice is Marstons,” says Yorkshire Slang.

Beres, Sheffield

Beres started out as a Butchers and now has three locations throughout Sheffield. They now use around ‘seven tonnes of pork and four tonnes of flour per week.’

Beres’ first Pork Shop on Herries Road near Hillsborough, Sheffield Wednesday’s football team’s home grounds.

Brod & Bakery 164, Leeds

Bakery 164 specialises in ciabatta and focaccia sandwiches ‘with unusual flavour combinations.’ The bakery is based on Woodhouse Lane, opposite the University of Leeds.

Thug Sandwich, Harrogate

Based near Harrogate Train Station, this place was founded on a love of sandwiches using the best local suppliers. Thug takes the traditional club sandwich to a whole new level, all washed down with some Harrogate Spring Water of course.

Silvers, Leeds

This new ‘viral’ sarnie paradise in Bramley, cuts through the noise of local chain cafes and offers a deli-delight of sandwiches which see people queuing up for all over.

The Art House, Wakefield

Grab a bagel filled with locally sourced produce and eat it inside an arty haven.

Freshcut Foods/ James Burgess, Sheffield

Sheffield based James Burgess, has been crowned the winner of the annual Sandwich & Food to Go Designer of the Year competition for his California Prawn Roll.