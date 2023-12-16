Tourism experts have listed the best winter walks for foodies along the Yorkshire Coast for an outdoor adventure.

Tourism experience company Route YC is encouraging foodies to set off on their own outdoor escape around the Yorkshire coast and countryside this winter.

The campaign has been outlined to help visitors explore a choice of six destinations along the coast outside the main visitor season, from Spurn Point to the historic coves of Whitby, the golden sandy beaches of Hornsea and Bridlington and everything in between, including Scarborough, Filey and Withernsea.

The campaign is also encouraging visitors to spend more time getting off the beaten track to discover what the region has to offer as part of a day trip or short winter break. Route YC is working with more than 250 tourism leisure and hospitality business members, local community groups and industry partners across the region to help extend the season and bring visitors to the area to boost the economy.

Bridlington lighthouse. (Pic credit: Route YC)

Best winter walks along the Yorkshire Coast

1 - The Hayburn Wyke Inn, Scarborough

Hayburn Wyke is a hidden secret cove just waiting to be discovered. You just need to walk through an enchanting forest walking path, with views of tumbling waterfalls that cascade directly onto the rocky beach.

The circular 4.5km walk should take three hours in total. The name Hayburn is Anglo Saxon meaning ‘haunting enclosure by a stream’, and Wyke is the Norse word for ‘sea inlet or creek’.

Scarborough harbour. (Pic credit: Route YC)

On the way nature lovers should keep a look out for roe deer, foxes, badgers and birds like redstart, blackcap, willow warbler, woodpecker and pied flycatcher which all breed here.

On your way back, you can treat yourself to a seat by the roaring open fire at The Hayburn Wyke Inn, an 18th century traditional English pub. You will find a variety of hand-pulled Yorkshire Real Ales, lagers and ciders and homemade meals on the menu.

2 - Littlebeck and Falling Foss followed by a bun from Bothams of Whitby

One of the most popular places to explore the stunning North Yorkshire coast is Falling Foss.

Whitby. (Pic credit: Route YC)

It’s the perfect spot to visit with family, as the walk is suitable for young children and is located a short drive from the scenic Robin Hood’s Bay. The walk starts in the Forestry Commission car park where you can explore woodland on the way to the 10-metre waterfall.

The circular walk continues downstream along the Little Beck, through the woods and into Littlebeck village and then the coast-to-coast path is followed back towards Falling Foss through Little Beck Wood Nature Reserve, passing the Hermitage at the top of the wooded gorge.

Following on from that, you can head to Bothams of Whitby; from sticky buns to Whitby gingerbread, Bothams is a family institution in the town of Whitby. If you are exploring the town, head over to Skinner Street and stop off at the Bothams tearoom for a true Yorkshire experience.

3 - Spurn Point

Spurn Bird Observatory. (Pic credit: Route YC)

This is Yorkshire’s Lands End - an iconic and constantly moving peninsula which curves between the North Sea and the Humber Estuary.

Seals are regularly sighted in the sea around the Point but it is worth taking a walk along the thin three-mile strip of land which makes up The Spurn Nature Reserve, looked after by Yorkshire Wildlife Trust.

They also run bespoke Birding Tours and are an ideal place to spot Brent geese, snow buntings and merlins, sandering, curlews, redshank, dunlin, knots, stonechats, flocks of finches, ring ouzel, yellowhammers, starlings and even scarce migrant birds like Pallas’ warbler.

After a bracing stroll be sure to warm up in the cafe afterwards with a hearty breakfast, a warming bowl of soup washed down by a mug or pot of Yorkshire tea.

4 - Raithwaite Sandsend, near Whitby

Set in its own estate grounds, Raithwaite Sandsend is situated between the moors and the sea, so pull on your boots, step outside and take a breath of fresh air.

Many of Yorkshire’s beautiful walks begin on Raithwaite estate, while others are a short drive away. Explore the woodlands and grounds and joys of Sandsend Beach before driving inside to experience the best local produce in the restaurant and bar.

The menu is filled with fresh seasonal sustainability grown vegetables and fish fresh out of the sea. The restaurant and bar showcase the best of Whitby and Yorkshire and try to source everything from within a 30-mile radius. It is a place for everyone.

5 - Scarborough to Cayton then lunch at The Farrier, Cayton

A walk from Clock Tower on the Esplanade at Scarborough along the Cleveland Way to Cayton. Wander along stunning beaches and enjoy cliff top views and a quiet contemplation in the wooded areas.

Complete your walk at Cayton Bay Beach and as you will have worked up a healthy appetite, you can treat yourself to a meal at Farrier. Farrier is a modern restaurant with rooms in Cayton, run by a mum-and-daughter team Dani and Suzie Bushby.