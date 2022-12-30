The New Year’s Honours List has been announced and as always, there are some big names from across Yorkshire who have been honoured.

But there’s also a number of unsung heroes who have been recognised for their tireless work, whether that be campaigning for change, working in education or caring for our elderly.

Among the big names are Beth Mead, the North Yorkshire footballer who helped England’s Lionnesses to Euro 2021 glory earlier this year, as well as former Leeds United player Chris Kamara for his services to football, anti-racism and charity.

Professor Cathryn Elizabeth Nutbrown has been given a Damehood for services to early childhood education, while Charles and Elizabeth Ritchie have been awarded MBEs for their work around gambling. They set up the charity Gambling with Lives following the death of their 24-year-old son Jack in 2017.

Beth Mead with the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 trophy at Wembley.

Here’s the full list of people from Yorkshire who have been included in the Honours List, and what for.

East Riding of Yorkshire

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Philip James Manning Batty. Director of Ceremonies, Cultural Programmes and Queen's Baton Relay, 2022 Commonwealth Games. For services to Sport and to Culture. (Hull, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Professor Kantilal Vardichand Mardia . Senior Research Professor, Leeds University. For services to Statistical Science. (Hull, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Kenneth Brian Gill. For services to the community in Ryedale, North Yorkshire. (Pocklington, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Susan Hickson-Marsay. Pilot Launch Coxswain, Association British Ports and Chair, Station Manager and Training Officer, Hornsea Inshore Rescue. For services to the community of Hornsea, East Riding of Yorkshire and to Maritime Safety. (Aldbrough, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Susan Madeleine Smyth. For services to Children and Young People in the East Riding of Yorkshire. (Driffield, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Paul Andrew Matson. Founder, Hull 4 Heroes. For services to Veterans and to Serving Armed Forces Personnel. (Hessle, East Riding of Yorkshire)

North Yorkshire

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Lesley Batchelor OBE. Export Champion and Entrepreneur. For services to International Trade. (York, North Yorkshire)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Professor Kate Elizabeth Pickett. Professor of Epidemiology, University of York. For services to Societal Equality. (Colton, North Yorkshire)

Richard Edward Sheriff. CEO, Red Kite Learning Trust. For services to Education. (Harrogate, North Yorkshire)

Alison Wilson. Lately Deputy Director, Vulnerable Children Unit, Department for Education. For Public Service. (Thirsk, North Yorkshire)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Robert Clarkson. Chief Systems Engineer, Serco, RAF Fylingdales. For services to Royal Air Force Operational Capability. (Whitby, North Yorkshire)

Antony Robson Jameson-Allen. Co-Founder, The Sporting Memories Foundation. For services to Dementia and Loneliness. (Scarborough, North Yorkshire)

Bethany Jane Mead. For services to Association Football. (Saltburn By The Sea, North Yorkshire)

Robert Geoffrey Oliver. Lately Chief Executive Officer, Construction Equipment Association. For services to the Construction Equipment Manufacturing Sector. (York, North Yorkshire)

Jillian Claire Quinn. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dementia Forward. For services to People with Dementia. (Harrogate, North Yorkshire)

Julia Christl Skelton. Executive Director, Mind the Gap. For services to Theatre and to the community in Bradford. (Knaresborough, North Yorkshire)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Mark Stephen Bridel. Regional Freight Manager, Network Rail. For services to Charity and to the community in York, North Yorkshire. (York, North Yorkshire)

Frances Mary Greenwell. For services to the community in Great Ayton, North Yorkshire. (Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire)

Anne Holdsworth. For services to the community in Harrogate, North Yorkshire. (Harrogate, North Yorkshire)

Lorraine Susan Lear. Development Manager, Northallerton and the Dales Mencap Society. For services to People with Learning Disabilities in North Yorkshire. (Northallerton, North Yorkshire)

Christopher Wooldridge. For services to the community in York. (York, North Yorkshire)

King’s Police Medal (KPM)

Phillip Mark Cain. lately Deputy Chief Constable, North Yorkshire Police. (North Yorkshire)

South Yorkshire

Dames Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE)

Professor Cathryn Elizabeth Nutbrown. Professor, School of Education, University of Sheffield. For services to Early Childhood Education. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Professor Andrew David Curran. Chief Scientific Adviser and Director of Research, Health and Safety Executive. For Public Service. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

William Alan Beckett. Chairman, International Trade Forum. For services to Manufacturing and to Exports. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Louise Davies. Lately Director, Christians on the Left. For Political and Charitable Services. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Charles James Ritchie. Co-Founder, Gambling with Lives. For services to Charity and to the Families Bereaved by Gambling Related Suicides. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Elisabeth Ritchie (Elisabeth Katis). Co-Founder, Gambling with Lives. For services to Charity and to Families Bereaved by Gambling Related Suicides. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Victoria Schofield. Service Director, Children's Social Care, Wakefield Metropolitan Borough Council. For services to Children and Young People. (Barnsley, South Yorkshire)

Cynthia Shaw JP. For services to the community in Rotherham, South Yorkshire. (Rotherham, South Yorkshire)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Maxwell Apaladaga Ayamba. Founder, Sheffield Environmental Movement. For services to the Environment and to the community in Sheffield, South Yorkshire. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Jacqueline Higginbottom. For services to the community in Deepcar, South Yorkshire. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

West Yorkshire

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Dr Yvette Alison Oade. Lately Interim Regional Medical Director for North East and Yorkshire, NHS England and NHS Improvement. For services to Women in the NHS. (Liversedge, West Yorkshire)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Afshin Amirahmadi. Managing Director, Arla Foods UK. For services to the Dairy Industry. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Helen Anne Gaunt. Lately Specialist Prosecutor, Crown Prosecution Service, Yorkshire and Humberside. For services to Law and Order. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Sharon Kaur Jandu. Director, Yorkshire Asian Business Association. For services to International Trade. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Sandra Needham DL. Chief Executive, West and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce. For services to Business and to the Economy. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Jane Alison Read. Clinical Framework Progression Lead, Directorate of Security, His Majesty's Prison and Probation Service. For Public Service. (Wakefield, West Yorkshire)

Helen Webb. Lately Chief People and Services Officer, Co-operative Society. For services to Equality, Inclusion and Wellbeing. (Ilkley, West Yorkshire)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Dr Peter Winston Belfield. Lately Medical Director for Invited Service Reviews, Royal College of Physicians and Lately Chair, St Gemma's Hospice. For services to Patient Safety and Care. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Richard Burns. Customer Compliance Group, Customs and International Trade, HM Revenue and Customs. For Public Service. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Stuart James Clarke. Festival Director, Leeds Digital Festival. For services to the Technology Sector. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Elizabeth Mary Deignan. For services to Cycling. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Janet Penelope Forshaw. Head of Education, Coram Life Education. For services to Education during Covid-19. (Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire)

Richard Holmes. Managing Director, Cryer & Stott. For services to the British Food Industry. (Castleford, West Yorkshire)

Bryndon Hughes. Founder and Trustee, PC Nicola Hughes Memorial Fund and Consultant, Victims Advisory Panel, Ministry of Justice. For services to People Affected by Crime. (Huddersfield, West Yorkshire)

Shadim Hussain. Chief Executive, My Foster Family. For services to Equality and to the Foster Care System. (Bradford, West Yorkshire)

Sarah Johal. Strategic Leader, Regional Adoption Agencies. For services to Adoption and Fostering. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Christopher Kamara. For services to Association Football, to Anti-Racism and to Charity. (Wakefield, West Yorkshire)

Ruth Ann Kerry. Victim Liaison Officer, Yorkshire and the Humber Public Protection Unit, Probation Service, HM Prison and Probation Service. For services to Victims. (Wakefield, West Yorkshire)

Professor David Nicholas Lerner (Barney Lerner). For services to the Environment in Bradford, West Yorkshire. (Shipley, West Yorkshire)

Professor Andrew Steven Lockey. President, Resuscitation Council UK. For services to Resuscitation Training. (Halifax, West Yorkshire)

Edward Fletcher Lynch. Co-Founder, RJC Dance. For services to Dance. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Dr Shaid Mahmood. Chair of Governors, Leeds City College Group. For services to Further Education in Leeds. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Keranjeet Kaur Virdee. Chief Executive and Artistic Director, South Asian Arts UK. For services to the Arts, particularly South Asian Music and Dance. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Jonathan Gerard Wakeman. Founder and Artistic Director, East Street Arts. For services to the Arts. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Karen Watson. Founder and Artistic Director, East Street Arts. For services to the Arts. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Rachael Clare Whitaker. Policy Manager, Offender Health and Secure Services, Department of Health and Social Care. For services to Mental Health Policy. (Ossett, West Yorkshire)

Helena Whitbread. Historian and Editor. For services to History and to Literature. (Elland, West Yorkshire)

Kathleen Winnifred Williams. Co-Founder and Director, RJC Dance. For services to Dance. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Marjorie Zoe Black. Police Staff Community Assessor, West Yorkshire Police. For services to Policing and to Charity. (Bradford, West Yorkshire)

Angela Gabriel. Community Champion, Leeds in Bloom and lately Councillor, Leeds City Council. For services to the community in Leeds. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

John Martin Procter. For services to the community in Farsley, West Yorkshire. (Pudsey, West Yorkshire)