Between 500 and 1,000 electric vehicle charging points will be installed across West Yorkshire over the next couple of years.

The points will be financed by a £14.3m grant from a government fund aimed at making electric vehicles more appealing to drivers.

The West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) says much of the cash will be targeted on terraced streets, where residents typically have no driveway and no access to a charger.

Speaking at a regional transport committee on Friday, WYCA’s interim head of transport policy, Rachel Jones said: “It’s important to point out we’re looking at a focus on residential areas without off-street parking.

“Also, we’re looking at low-speed charging points, because the anticipation is a lot of the vehicles will be charging overnight.”

WYCA says it’s unable to be any more specific about the number of charging points the cash will fund, because setup costs will vary between urban and rural locations.

More details about where the sockets may be installed are likely to emerge at the back end of the summer.

The news will be welcome to motorists who’ve done battle with their local councils over running cables between their home and their vehicle.

One such driver is Claudio Franco, from Morley, who last year claimed Leeds City Council had rejected his request for a dedicated parking space on his terraced street, so he could charge his car up from a wall in his house.

The local authority said then that the cables were a trip hazard to pedestrians.

Speaking at Friday’s WYCA meeting, senior Leeds councillor Helen Hayden said the new points would help reduce this problem.

Councillor Hayden, who is executive member for infrastructure, said: “We’ve some very dangerous activity going on at the moment, either in terms of cables coming from windows above, or out of doors and across pavements.