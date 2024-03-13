A Connexin spokesperson said repairs had been carried out on the gas main, in Beverley Parklands, which was damaged in infrastructure installation works on Monday (March 11).

Northern Gas Networks Business Operations Manager Scott Kitchingman said there had been no impact to gas supplies to homes and businesses and engineers had made the situation safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People living nearby the damaged main took to social media after the breach to complain about the effects.

Beverley

One said: “Some have left their homes for the night and others are having to be checked for gas levels all night.”

Terrie Jones said: “It absolutely stinks of gas, no smoking signs all over, hope it doesn’t blow.”

Fiffy Dales said: “They’ve been trying to fix it for hours, gas board are all over it, the smell of gas is so strong.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nikki Spiteri said: “I walked past this afternoon, you can smell the gas it was very strong.”

Selina Yvonne said: “Cowboys.”

A Connexin spokesperson said they had worked to keep disruptions to supply to a minimum.

The spokesperson said: “We are aware of the incident and repairs have been carried out to ensure that the area is safe.

“We are unable to say more while the cause is under investigation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Gas Network’s Mr Kitchingham said today (Wednesday, March 13) that their teams continue to be on hand to help affected households.

The manager said: “We attended an incident in Beverley Parklands, Beverley yesterday afternoon (Monday 11 March), where a third party had accidentally damaged a gas pipe in the area, causing a gas escape.

“Engineers made the situation safe and are working hard to repair the pipe as quickly as possible.

“Our team has been speaking to householders in the area to keep them informed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is no impact on gas supplies to homes and businesses in the area.”

Anyone who smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999.