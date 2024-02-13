Beverley retires to be given exclusive first look at retirement community

On Thursday 22nd February, McCarthy Stone will host an exclusive Discovery Day at Beverley Racecourse on York Road for its Retirement Living Plus development, Westwood Manor, to showcase the wealth of facilities and services designed to offer both comfortable and practical living.

Located on Langholm Close, Westwood Manor will feature an elegant mix of 51 one and two-bedroom retirement apartments, exclusively designed for those aged 70 and over seeking a vibrant and independent lifestyle within a thriving community of like-minded people.

For those who attend the Discovery Day, there will also be opportunity to catch sight of what the age-exclusive retirement community will look like, with further details on apartment specifications and flexible moving solutions available too. There will be two time slots for people to choose from, with the first session taking place at 11am and another at 2pm. With spaces limited, those interested are required to book in advance to avoid disappointment. Appointments can be booked for either session by calling 0800 882 1829.

Westwood Manor CGI

Helping locals to retire in style, the development has been thoughtfully designed to offer retirees the best of both worlds. Homeowners will be able to enjoy the privacy of their own apartment with peace of mind thanks to a seamless blend of intelligent, ergonomic design and luxurious home comforts.

Louise Flynn, Divisional Marketing Manager at McCarthy Stone, comments: “Buying a new home is always a big decision, but never more so when considering downsizing and embracing a new lifestyle in an age-exclusive development. That’s why we want to ensure those considering this lifestyle have as much information, support – and choice – as possible.

“Our Discovery Day is the perfect opportunity to learn more about the quality of accommodation soon to be available at Westwood Manor, as well as meet the McCarthy Stone team who will be on hand for every step of your unique and special journey.

“Our innovative approach to independent living ensures homeowners don’t have to compromise on their lifestyle, their social life, or their independence. We’re anticipating high demand for the new retirement homes, so would urge anyone interested to secure their appointment as soon as possible.”

Bringing with it many opportunities to prioritise homeowners’ wellbeing, the finished development will house a spacious communal lounge, ideal for forging new friendships. The beautiful, landscaped gardens are the perfect spot to unwind, while the chef-run bistro is a great alternative for when homeowners don’t feel like cooking. A handy guest suite also means friends and family can enjoy a comfortable overnight stay.

For peace of mind, an experienced Estates Management team will be on-site around the clock to oversee the day-to-day running of the development and to provide support through bespoke personal care packages. A range of safety and security features, including 24/7 emergency call points and a door camera entry system, will provide additional reassurance.

More than nine out of ten customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.