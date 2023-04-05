Biker, 37, dies in hospital after crashing into traffic lights in Yorkshire

A 37-year-old man has died after the motorbike he was driving crashed into a set of traffic lights in Yorkshire, police have said.

South Yorkshire Police said the man was driving his red Lexmoto motorbike along Herringthorpe Valley Road in Rotherham at around 11.40pm on April 4 when the crash happened. Shortly after the junction with Mowbray Street, he crashed into the traffic lights, sustaining serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital but later died.

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “We are now working to trace the driver of an unknown silver vehicle that was in the area at the time, who may have seen the motorcyclist prior to the collision.

“If you can help us trace the driver of this vehicle, or witnessed the bike prior to the collision, please get in touch. Any information can be reported through our online portal or by calling 101. We’re also keen to hear from anyone with CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage that captured either vehicle last night. This can be emailed to [email protected]