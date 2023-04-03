All Sections
Biker, 44, killed in Sunday morning collision while riding through Yorkshire village

A biker has been killed in a Sunday morning collision in a village near Pocklington, East Yorkshire.

Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 10:11 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 10:11 BST

Humberside Police said: “Officers are appealing for information after a man sustained fatal injuries in a road traffic collision at 11.50am yesterday morning (Sunday, 2 April).“It is reported that a Ducati motorcycle was travelling east along Melbourne Road, Allerthorpe when it is believed to have lost control and left the road.“Sadly, the 44-year-old man sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.“His family have been informed and are currently being supported by specialist trained officers at this incredibly difficult time.“We are appealing for anyone who may have dashcam footage or who witnessed the collision to contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 176 of 2 April.”

Allerthorpe, near Pocklington
